Starting Friday, Nov. 18, motorists are advised to plan for occasional but complete closures of the Coco Plum Bridge in the City of Marathon.
The contractor will begin demolition of the lane closest to the walking trail, the east side, followed by the installation of the new beams. This process will be repeated on the west side of the bridge.
“If you have a doctor’s appointment, you might want to give yourself an extra 20 to 30 minutes,” said Carlos Solis, the city’s Public Works and Engineering Director. “The contractor will be using a crane to remove the old beams and place new ones, and we have to shut down all traffic during those brief periods for safety.”
The closures could last through mid-December, according to a news release from Marathon spokeswoman Sara Matthis.
The City of Marathon has installed a temporary traffic light to replace stop signs managing the single-lane flow of traffic over Coco Plum Bridge. The traffic light alternates traffic in two directions — coming from Overseas Highway and from the Coco Plum neighborhood — over the one-lane span.
In April, the City of Marathon secured slightly more than $1 million from a federal fund to replace Coco Plum Bridge, when it was determined that repair was not feasible.
The federal funding means the city will be able to replace the bridge immediately, rather than make temporary fixes while waiting for years-long funding cycles from the state Department of Transportation.
The repairs are made possible by the $350 billion American Rescue Plan of 2021 (ARPA).
The City of Marathon hopes to complete the reconstruction by the end of the year, according to Matthis.