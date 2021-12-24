Surrounded by loving friends, family and neighbors, Alelia Butler, known as Ms. Butler, received the keys, and took up residence in her new Galveston Lane home on Wednesday, just three days before Christmas.
This is the first time she has resided in the home since a January 2019 fire destroyed her home.
“I’m just over-joyed,” Butler told The Citizen on Tuesday.
“I can’t wait to break this place in,” she added with a mischievous smile.
The new home is the result of an extraordinary outpouring of generous donations of time, materials and effort by the entire Key West community.
“It is an honor to be here today to dedicate Ms. Butler’s new home and to recognize all the amazing volunteers who have helped build Ms. Butler a beautiful new home,” said Key West Fire Capt. Jason Barroso, who organized the volunteer effort.
The community quickly responded following the 2019 fire. Neighbors and family took her in, and the community began formulating a plan to construct a new home.
“This doesn’t happen everywhere around the country,” said Father John Baker, who blessed the new home on Wednesday. “But this is the kind of community we have in Key West.”
A group of over 60 people gathered to watch the ribbon cutting, and just about every one of them had a hand in the completion of the home.
Capt. Barroso read a list of more than 60 companies and volunteers who donated to the effort, from FMH Builders, who oversaw the construction, to Royal Furniture and Just Beds, both of which donated the furnishing for the home. Home Depot supplied the sheet rock and donated the Christmas tree for her living room.
Some of the others that made the project a reality included Gulf Southern Construction Company Services; Meridian Engineering, LLC; Monroe Concrete Products, Inc.; Florida Keys Electric, Inc.; Bella Construction of the Keys; All Star Air Solutions; Gary’s Plumbing & Fire, Inc.; Sub Zero A/C & Refrigeration; Ernest Liz Plumbing; Liz Carpentry, LLC.; Waste Management Key West; Conch Construction & Roofing, Inc.; Arnold’s Towing; and Strunk Ace Hardware.
This list only scratches the surface of the helpers. Off-duty firefighters pitched in. Signs Unlimited donated a plaque. The Spottswood family and numerous other members of the community donated to the completion of the home. The City of Key West’s Building Department and HARC helped move the project along.
Frank and Mercy Herrada with FMH Builders, Inc. presented Ms. Butler her new Certificate of Occupancy, and David Steinmeyer, of GSCC Services, presented Butler with her keys to her new home.
When asked if she had any words for the group, Butler threw open her arms and said simply, “Thank you. Thank you all.”