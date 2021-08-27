As the number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County and Florida continue to spike, the Florida Department of Health, in partnership with multiple organizations in Monroe County, is hosting numerous community COVID-19 vaccination events.
All events are offering the Pfizer vaccine, which those 12 and older are eligible. In addition to Pfizer, some events are also offering the Moderna and/or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines.
“Vaccination remains the best way to protect individuals from serious disease, hospitalization, and death,” said Dr. Mark Whiteside, Medical Director for the local health department.
Events are open to the public. No appointments, walk-up only. Those age 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The events, including type of vaccine offered, are as follow:
• Friday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Key West City Hall (Pfizer and J&J) at 1300 White St., Key West;
• Friday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Marathon City Hall (Pfizer) at 9805 Overseas Highway, Marathon;
• Every Tuesday, starting Aug. 31, through Oct. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Aqua Plex (Pfizer and J&J) at 711 Duval St., Key West;
• Friday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Key Largo Chamber of Commerce (Pfizer) at 106000 Overseas Highway, Key Largo; and
• Saturday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce (Pfizer and J&J) at 31020 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key.