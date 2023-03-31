When musician Clayton Lopez — aka Key West City Commissioner Lopez — takes to the stage Saturday, April 1, at Higgs Beach, it will be a family reunion of sorts.
The free concert, Fooling Around with Motown, is part of the 200th anniversary of Key West. It reunites Lopez with his brother Calvin, who returns to his island home several times a year from Panama City.
The Lopez brothers make it a point to try to get together and perform whenever that happens.
“This is something I always look forward to, getting to play with Calvin,” said Lopez. “It is like a mini-family reunion.”
Also taking the stage will be local artists Gina Maserati, Marty Stonely, Paulie Walterson and others.
Music has been a lifelong passion for the man that former commissioner Tom Oosterhoudt dubbed “The Second Colorful Commish.”
“I don’t recall a time I wasn’t following my mother, Rose, around the house trying to sing gospel or R&B or jazz,” said Lopez. “I would also sit by my father’s side, listening to Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Those are the sources I got most of my appreciation for music from.”
Lopez’s mother was the one who instilled in him a love of playing instruments.
“When I was a kid, my mom played piano and sang for the Cornish Church Choir here in Key West,” said Lopez. “It’s the historic church here in Key West, built from the timber of slave ships.”
Another huge musical influence in the family? Key West legend Lofton “Coffee” Butler.
“Whenever we got together, there was always music going on,” said Lopez. “And it was a bit of a competition to see who could outdo the others. One on my mother’s organ and another on my grandmother’s piano.”
Lopez said Butler’s most significant contribution to music was that he paved the way for others.
“As much as people love and respect Coffee, in my mind, his contribution to my life was much bigger than the accolades we give him,” said Lopez. “He was the last of those historic music makers who paved the way for the rest of us. He would always encourage any musician, and he welcomed them all. That was just who Coffee was.”
FIRST OF MANY
Lopez first started playing the acoustic guitar at age 13. He got his first electric guitar the following year.
“It was a $20 Eagle, Army-Navy special,” laughed Lopez. “I just bought another one for about 20 times that much. But that guitar meant so much to me; I had to have it.”
Over the years, Lopez’s collection has grown to more than two dozen axes.
“One of my favorite instruments was bought just before my daughter, Atavia, was born,” said Lopez, who worked at Ed Swift’s Camera Shop, located at 425 Duval St.
Lopez was a salesman in the music department, featuring many high-end instruments.
“I was working in the shop and unpacked this new Fender guitar. It was the first year, 1973, it was introduced,” said Lopez. “When I saw it, I knew I had to own it, and nobody else could touch it.”
Lopez put the guitar — a Fender Telecaster custom natural finish with a black pick guard — on layaway that day, and two years later, it was his.
Lopez named the guitar — ala B.B. King — after somebody near and dear to his heart: his daughter.
Over the years, Lopez’s collection has taken a hit from several major hurricanes that impacted Key West. In preparation for Saturday’s concert, he has been working to restore those most recently damaged during Hurricane Ian.
“I started working on Atavia and a couple of other guitars, but they meant so much to me, I decided to have the pros work on them,” said Lopez. “It is just a little outside what I can do myself. Better to let the professionals handle it. So, I am going to send it — and there are probably a couple of others — out and have it repaired.”
Lopez began playing in bands in the late 1960s.
Initially, he played in groups heavily influenced by The Beatles, but it didn’t take long for him to gravitate toward Motown and eventually disco.
“The first I played in was The Brothers, Incorporated,” said Lopez. “When that disbanded, some of the members went on to form Black Rock.”
In 1975, Lopez joined his brother and local legends James Newton, Dan Adams, Duke Yanacone, Jr., Eddie Castillo, Rodney Carey and Nelson Morgan in the band Masterpiece.
They soon started playing in clubs and venues from Marathon to Key West.
But it was about something other than making money.
“It was more about local neighborhood guys who had something in common, and everybody had something they wanted to add and participate in,” said Lopez. “If we could make money, that was great. But it was always more about the level of playing and camaraderie.”
The group even brought Lopez’s sister, Wilhelmina, to sing more female-oriented songs.
But, as things tend to do, times change.
“Everybody in the band was either married or had kids,” said Lopez. “We all went our separate ways. We’d still get together and just jam.”
When not playing in clubs, Lopez said they avoided the discos.
“In the mid-’80s, the Hukilau was where we often went after we played,” said Lopez. “We weren’t going to be in all the discos and wanted to hear real stuff like Coffee.”
Places like that and Two Friends were good hideouts for the local musicians.
“Those are the joints where musicians who played the disco scene wanted to go to hear more serious music,” he said. “I wanted to hear the guys that influenced me.”
‘MAKING IT GOOD’
But what would a discussion about music in the Island City be without remembering the musician that put Margaritaville on the map?
“When I was in the music department at Ed’s (Swift) store, we had some really nice instruments — and not just guitars — but not just anybody could come in and pick them up,” said Lopez.
One day a scruffy-looking guy with a mustache, long blonde hair and cutoff jeans walked in and started going from guitar to guitar, picking them up and playing them.
“Guy, you gotta put those down,” Lopez told him.
“Mr. Swift lets me play them,” said the vagabond guitarist.
“Mr. Swift ain’t here,” replied Lopez.
About 10 minutes later, Ed Swift was.
“Clayton, I’d like you to meet Jimmy Buffett,” said Swift.
The rest is history.
In the true spirit of local musicians, Lopez offers props to Buffett.
“I’d just like to see Jimmy and congratulate him on a homeboy making it good.”
Fooling around with Motown is free to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Higgs Beach bandshell at 1000 Atlantic Blvd.