When musician Clayton Lopez — aka Key West City Commissioner Lopez — takes to the stage Saturday, April 1, at Higgs Beach, it will be a family reunion of sorts.

The free concert, Fooling Around with Motown, is part of the 200th anniversary of Key West. It reunites Lopez with his brother Calvin, who returns to his island home several times a year from Panama City.

lopez guitars playing

Clayton Lopez plays his favorite guitar during a fundraiser at the Sunset Green on June 21, 2021.

ted@tedlund.com