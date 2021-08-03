After a year hiatus, Florida Keys law enforcement agencies will hold National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3, throughout Monroe County.
National Night Out 2021 promises to be an exciting event for the whole family, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. The annual event was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday’s festivities will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Communities can meet the first responders who keep them safe. Hosted by the Key West Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, there will be events at Bayview Park in Key West, Aviation Hangar in Marathon, Founder’s Park in Islamorada, and at the Key Largo Community Park.
Kids can see a variety of law enforcement equipment — from fire trucks and bomb robots to dogs and horses, Linhardt said. The local agencies military partners and other law enforcement agencies will also be on hand, and there will be food and beverages.
This national annual event is aimed at increasing awareness of law enforcement’s work in the community. There will be boats, special teams and more at the events, Linhardt said. There will be an exciting array of displays and equipment used by the police, firefighters and military partners. In addition, there will be music and the children will love the animals from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm.
The Bayview Park National Night Out is a convenient location for residents of all ages to see what police do and meet local first responders. It dovetails with events held across the nation.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.