Naturalist and botanist Susan Kolterman is leading a nature walk series, “What’s Booming at Founders Park,” offered through the Village of Islamorada.
The guided tour, which is open to people older than 55 and limited to groups of 10, promotes local flora and fauna and responsible stewardship of the area’s unique natural resources, according to Kolterman.
“The walk is a little more than an hour. They’re about an hour to an hour and a half,” Kolterman said. “They’re more than just walks. When I take people out for a walk, there’s normalcy in the woods. There are no political sides. There’s no civil unrest. It’s just nature and it offers a reprieve from these crazy times.”
With infectious enthusiasm, Kolterman impresses upon residents and visitors the natural resources and native plants that host endemic species of birds and insects as well as populations that will soon be passing through on their migration north.
“I pitch these tours so that people walk away as better stewards of their property,” she said.
Kolterman, a 41-year resident of the Upper Keys, volunteers at the Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park native nursery as well as at the butterfly garden at the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
“Susan is awesome,” said biologist James Duquesnel. “She’s enthusiastic and passionate about getting out there every day. She has an awesome depth of local knowledge and knows a ton about butterflies, birds and plants.”
On a recent tour through Founders Park, Kolterman said the group spotted a malachite butterfly.
“Once you see one, you’ll never forget it. Malachites are large. They’re bright green and it’s a butterfly. How cool is that?” she said. “I think I’ve seen about four. I had one at my house the other day. They’ve been showing up lately. They’re from Cuba.”
Kolterman admitted she’s better at identifying butterflies than birds.
“I’m not a terrific birder. They say if you want to be excellent, you should start around age 4. Well, I’ve doubled that quite a few times,” she said. “I’ve actually gotten better at identifying birds more by their call. I just have to listen.”
Pine warblers have a beautiful trilling call, Kolterman said.
The next Founders Park Nature Walk will be Tuesday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Founders Park and the adjacent Plantation Hammock Preserve, Mile Marker 87, bayside.
Walks involve a brief but engaged discussion on the history of the Upper Keys, as well as plant, butterfly and bird traits. Sturdy shoes, sunscreen, water and binoculars and/or camera are recommended and facial coverings are required.
Advance registration is required. Call 305-853-1685 or visit the Founders Park office to reserve a spot.