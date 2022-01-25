The idea of offering guided kayaking tours has been floating around in Miranda Murphy’s head since she was hired at Curry Hammock State Park on Crawl Key a year and a half ago as the burgeoning COVID pandemic began to flourish.
She recently started offering “Mangroves Matter” kayak tours Friday mornings. The tours are usually about two hours long through the Middle Keys state park’s mangrove forests and clear, shallow flats. Murphy’s groups are guaranteed to see wildlife including the occasional manatee during the winter and spring.
“I have been here at the park since June 2020. I was hired mid-pandemic. The first year, I wasn’t able to do any tours, so I’m really excited to offer this,” she said. “We often see sharks and rays in the water. We see lots of fish and migrating and native birds.”
Before offering guided tours at the state park, Murphy owned her own mobile kayak tour business for six years.
“I went all over the Keys looking for cool places to paddle and found that I love Curry Hammock,” she said. “There’s an outdoor shower and picnic areas, so it’s a nice place to launch from. They have great facilities to come back to. It’s a great paddle tour and there are places to duck out of the wind if the weather doesn’t completely cooperate.”
Mark Basilius, a snowbird from Ohio visiting Marathon for the month, participated in the tour two weeks ago.
“There was a group of about 20 people or so,” he said. “Miranda was incredibly knowledgeable about marine life. She told us what mangroves being in the frontline of storm surge do to protect the Keys. She has a great personality and it was a great tour. We saw a herd of manatees being active in the water.
“We were in a unique spot in the mangrove tunnel and Miranda took pictures. We’ve been through other park-led tours all over the state and she is great. She has a nice personal touch.”
Pennsylvania visitor Eric Kutay was also impressed with Murphy’s kayak tour. He, wife Amy and sons Ben, Dan and Sam were recent paddlers alongside Murphy.
“We were able to see manatees, which was really exciting,” he said. “We were able to see a wide variety of birds, cormorants, frigates, hawks, a snowflake jellyfish just on the flats. It was a real journey through narrow mangrove paths that we had to get through. That’s where Miranda pointed out snails and crabs and areas where it showed man’s impact on the environment.
“Miranda was amazing. I just can’t speak highly enough. The whole experience was top-notch and relatively cheap.”
Beginning in February, Murphy will also offer land tours of the park every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
“We have one of the few remaining tropical hardwood hammock forests in the area,” she said. “Our park is over 11,000 acres and serves for conservation areas for migratory birds and native flora and fauna. It’s a rare remnant habitat that’s usually developed since it’s higher ground. It struck me just how rare and critically important this park is when I found a brown pelican that seemed really friendly. I saw that it had a blue band so I looked it up. I learned that the only place that they have blue bands is in California as part of a study. If we weren’t here, he may not have found a nice place to rest along his long journey. For migratory birds, we may be the last stop for them on their journey to the Caribbean and over the ocean far away from here.”
Along the land trail, guests will meet “Ollie the Octopus,” a wood octopus sculpture about 10 feet wide by 4 feet tall.
“We have a super-talented volunteer who repurposed found wood and shiplapped them together and cut out the octopus. We had a family paint the octopus and we used bottle caps and other found marine debris to create him. Ollie went up in October and he offers guidelines to being a good visitors like ‘Take only photos and leave only footprints,’” Murphy said.
“We have beach cleanup basket stations and we also have a ‘turtle versus manatee’ bottle cap battle voting booth for found caps. We get a lot of bottle caps on the beach. We try to flip the script on all the trash. Visitors who find caps can cast their vote for their favorite animal. Once it fills up and we have a winner, we’ll post it to social media and use the bottle caps for the marine debris crafts.”
The hikes will be offered seasonally until summertime, whereas the kayak tours will be offered year-round. Looking ahead, Murphy said she wants to engage local schools with mangrove cleanups, coastal projects and crafts with the debris.
Bikes and kayaks are offered as rentals so guests may do their own self-guided adventure and picnic as well.
The “Mangroves Matter” kayak tour is free with park admission to Curry Hammock State Park, 56200 Overseas Highway. Call 305-289-2690 to reserve a tour. Paddlers are to bring water and reef-safe sun protection and to arrive at 9:30 a.m. to allow time to rent a kayak or set up.
Rentals are $21.50 for a double kayak or standup paddle board or $17.50 for a single kayak. Park admission is $4.50 for one person; $6 for two people, and 50 cents for each additional individual. Children ages 5 and younger are admitted free.