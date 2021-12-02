A fire that broke out Friday, Nov. 26, put a woman’s life at risk and required her neighbors to rescue her. The blaze destroyed her Key Largo home and caused damage to at least two other structures.
The mobile home on Jenny Lane was a second home for the Morejon family, who had been fixing it up for years, said Nancy Morejon. Nancy’s mother, Nimia, 78, was at the residence by herself the day after Thanksgiving and used a gas grill behind the home. When she was finished, she turned off the grill, or “so she thought,” Nancy said.
Nimia then went inside and locked the door to take a nap. The grill was not completely turned off and started a blaze that soon became noticeable to people nearby. Two neighbors, Michele Maraugha and Alyssa Courant, saw that the house was on fire and started banging on the door, but Nimia initially did not hear them, Nancy said.
The pair of women then broke a window. “And that’s when my mom responded,” Nancy said.
Nimia told Nancy later that she was in a daze and thought the two women, who were shouting “fire,” meant that there was a fire elsewhere in the neighborhood, not within her own house. It was not until a third woman, at this time unknown, began yelling the Spanish word “fuego” that Nimia realized the emergency. Nancy said the two women “pulled my mom out of the house,” saving her life.
Courant, an employee at Island Dolphin Care, said she was on her way home that day, driving north on U.S.1, when she “saw flames and heard nothing.”
“The thought crossed my mind that flames and sirens go together,” Courant said.
She turned down the street to take a closer look when she and another woman locked eyes and went up to the house and began banging on the windows. Courant said in all the excitement, she accidentally broke the window.
“I felt so bad for punching out her window,” she said.
The woman who Courant later learned was Nimia came to the window but a language barrier hampered communication, as Nimia does not speak English and Courant said she speaks “absolutely no” Spanish. Others did some translating and Courant learned that Nimia was saying something about propane or gas.
“I kind of stepped inside the front door. She was very afraid,” Courant said. “She was running. I’m not sure if she was coming out or trying to get away from me. She probably thought I was an intruder, to be honest, but I said, ‘Ma’am, you need to take my hand, there’s a fire.’”
Courant said she got Nimia into the passenger seat of her Jeep when she heard a propane tank explode. She later heard a second tank explode. From there, Courant and Nimia waited for firefighters and family members to arrive.
“I held her hand for two hours,” Courant said. “We prayed in two different languages. We asked God to protect her and save what they could.”
The home, however, has been deemed beyond saving, daughter Nancy said, and will have to be demolished.
Nancy said when she arrived, Courant was apologetic that Nimia had to sit on a wet towel in her Jeep.
“I said, ‘She doesn’t care, you saved her life,’” Nancy said.
In an emotional interview with the Florida Keys Free Press, Nancy Morejon said some items from inside the house were being brought to the front and put up for sale on the classifieds phone app OfferUp. She’s heard an outpouring of support from the community, including one woman, who she doesn’t even know, who left a message on her phone.
Nancy’s daughter, Ashley, came up with the idea of posting pictures of the damaged house on Facebook, to the reluctance of Nancy’s father, Oriol, 83. Ashley has also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family. They did not have insurance on the property since it was an older structure. As of Tuesday, the page had raised $670.
A news release from a GoFundMe spokeswoman said, “The Morejons came to Key Largo from Cuba in pursuit of the American dream. They have worked hard and made sacrifices over the years to give their children a life in this country.”
Nancy said they bought the property around 2015, when it was in a state of disrepair and looked like a “crack house.” Oriol and the family had been fixing it up for years.
“This is literally our blood, sweat and tears,” Nancy said.
The fire caused damage to a neighbor’s mobile home as well and a building at Nation’s Best Boats. Nancy said the owners of Nation’s Best have visited three times and have been very gracious.
“They said, ‘Don’t worry, we’re in this together,’” she said.
The Morejons’ GoFundMe page can be accessed at https://gf.me/v/c/p39r/help-rebuild-grandparents-home-after-fire