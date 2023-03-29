Nesting season has started for both sea turtles and waterbirds in the Sunshine State. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds people they can help protect vulnerable nesting sea turtles and waterbirds this spring and summer while visiting Florida’s coastal habitats.

Because the state’s shorelines are critical for sea turtle and waterbird nesting, beachgoers can have a big impact on their nesting success. To help nesting sea turtles and waterbirds, give them space, minimize disturbances, and keep beaches clean and dark.