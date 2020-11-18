Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates was absent from Tuesday’s commission meeting as he and his wife, Cheryl, had been hospitalized with COVID-19.
County Administrator Roman Gastesi said Tuesday that Cates was “absent” from the meeting and when asked about it, Gastesi cited medical privacy laws.
Cates issued a statement to The Key West Citizen on that confirmed that he and his wife had recently contracted COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.
“Cheryl and I have tested positive for COVID,” the statement read. “We are currently under the care of a doctor in the hospital. We appreciate the incredible outpouring of support from the community. We ask for privacy as we continue to recover and rest. We send our prayers and best wishes to everyone affected by this virus.”
Cates did not say how he and his wife contracted the virus. Monroe County, Florida and the country are currently experiencing the biggest spikes in daily reported cases since the pandemic made its way to the United States last spring.
On Tuesday, the Monroe County Commission chose Michell Coldiron as mayor and Commissioner David Rice as vice mayor.
Recently elected county commissioners Eddie Martinez and Mike Forster were formally sworn into office.
“You are being sworn into today, and you will be sworn at tomorrow,” Mayor Coldiron joked.
Rice reminded the new commissioners that they are not always going to vote the same, but should respect each other’s decisions.
Forster chose Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board member David Ritz to serve on the Planning Commission and Martinez picked former County Commissioner George Neugent as his selection to the Planning Commission.
Also on Tuesday, the commission received reports on the financial impacts of COVID-19 and the county’s ability to bond money for important projects such as combating sea level rise.
The commission discussed raising every property owners taxes by $94 a year, which could raise $100 million in the future. The commissioners discussed possibly putting the question to voters in an upcoming election.
The commissioners also discussed extending a sales tax and setting up individual taxing districts in specific neighborhoods to pay for sea level rise mitigation projects.
The commission will hold a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18, to discuss sea level rise and potential projects and funding sources. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and will be held virtually. Information on participating in the meeting can be found at the county’s agenda portion of its web site at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
Since the pandemic, sales tax has been down by 15% and gas tax has been down by 8%, but property values remain stable in Monroe County. Taxes that pay the general fund of county day-to-day operations are paid through property taxes based on property values.
Economist Hank Fishkind told the commission that the Keys are rebounding economically from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than other cities such as Orlando and Atlanta.
“This reflects how attractive the Keys are,” Fishkind said.