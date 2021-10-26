A coral nursery in a warehouse at Bud N’ Mary’s Marina is up and running, a new tool in the effort by conservation groups to grow and resupply coral to the ailing Florida Reef.
Run in partnership between Mote Marine Lab and the Islamorada conservation group, I.CARE, the first corals were brought from Mote’s Summerland Key facility to the Upper Matecumbe Key nursery on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
As I.CARE co-founder Kylie Smith explained, the nursery consists of 20 “raceways,” where the young corals will reside.
“(The raceways are) essentially tables that have a flow through of seawater,” Smith said. “The water gets pulled from just outside the marina and goes through a series of filtrations.”
The water goes through a sediment catcher and UV filter for sterilization and then runs through either heaters or chillers to give it the optimal conditions for coral. Unlike the facility on Summerland Key, this nursery is not designed to be permanent. Smith said this is advantageous in the event of a hurricane evacuation, as staff would be able to break down the nursery quickly and save the corals.
The first corals in the nursery are of the elkhorn species. The Summerland Key facility is running out of space for all its corals and transferring some to Islamorada will free up room. Smith said if everything goes well with the elkhorns, more species can hopefully be brought into the mix.
The nursery will have to go through a series of approvals before conservationists can begin out-planting coral from it on the actual wild reef, including a permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Coral is especially slow-growing, some species even slower than others. Smith said it’s important to give time for the young corals to grow onto their supporting puck before they are transferred out to fend for themselves in the wild.
“If you just use glue or epoxy, a fish will come and take a bite out of it. They do a little better if they get a bit of time to grow onto the puck,” she said.
Depending on the species, that can take anywhere from one to two months to six to eight months.
The Florida Reef is one of the world’s least healthy, with only a fraction of the coral cover it once had still alive. A litany of intensifying stress factors has contributed to its declining health. Among them are stony coral tissue loss disease and longer periods of high water temperatures and pH levels, which cause bleaching events. Part of what Mote and I.CARE do is put coral through simulations of these stressors in captivity to speed up natural selection and breed a sort of “supercoral” that can withstand more intense conditions.
Overall though, Smith said this has not been the worst year in terms of the reef’s status. She said her team has not seen many signs of stony coral tissue loss this year. Earlier in the year, she said everyone was gearing up to monitor for bleaching events, but it seems to have been a “pretty tame” year on that front. Part of that may be to do with the active hurricane season churning waters out to the east, which can lower the water temperature on the reef.
Part of the plan with the new nursery is to have a chance to educate the public about coral. Smith said those details are still being worked out, but she expects that at some point, there will be a schedule when the public can come to the nursery and interact with it.
The other goal, of course, is to grow coral to be planted out on the reef.
“I’m a huge fan of the land-based nurseries because it allows us to monitor (the coral) to be healthy,” Smith said.
I.CARE was founded in 2019 by Smith and Michael Goldberg, owner of the Key Dives dive shop, with the goal of preserving the Florida Reef.