The Florida Keys History & Discovery Center in Islamorada has opened two new displays at the museum. The Cuban boat exhibit talks about the many modes of transport that migrants from Cuba and other Caribbean countries have used to reach the Florida Keys shores. This display is outside the museum and free to the public.

“We have been told this boat is actually considered a ‘Cadillac,’ as most arrived on rafts, chugs and balsas,” said Rich Russell, chairman of the center’s board.