A team of researchers from the University of Florida made a breakthrough in tracking the endangered Key deer’s behavior in a recent study, using cameras to identify fawns and where they are most abundant based on their unique spots.
Dr. Marcus Lashley, along with his colleague Dr. Mike Cove, broke from traditional methods of tracking wildlife and went with the rapidly-advancing camera technology method to compile data over several years, tracking where the deer raise their young.
Lashley said this was necessary since the Key deer are so small, they cannot use older tracking methods, such as radios.
Cameras were fastened to trees, bushes or rocks throughout the National Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key and Lashley said they were able to identify at least 82 confirmed fawns based on the unique patterns of spots they have on their backs. Lashley said these spots are like a human’s fingerprints, no two are the same.
The number of fawns that Lashley speculated being seen could have been as high as 110, though he said they were not able to make a total population estimate for the species at this moment.
The Key deer is on the federal endangered species list and has lost large amounts of habitat due to human encroachment over time. They once lived from Marathon to Key West but are now confined mostly to Big Pine Key and No Name Key. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates that between 700 and 800 live on these two islands.
Through the data collected, Lashley and his associates were able to map the Key deer’s migration habits. They found that fawns tend to prefer low-lying wetland areas where vegetation allows shelter from the hot sun, whereas mature deer are more common in the higher elevations of the islands.
Lashley has been studying deer for years, particularly of the white-tailed variety. He said the spots on a fawns back are seen throughout deer species and are usually used as a camouflage strategy to hide from predators. Despite Key deer not having any natural predators, the spots continue to be genetically inherited and can be used to track which deer comes from which population.
Deer mothers typically leave their young in a safe area during the day, then go out and forage for food, returning later to nourish the fawns. Lashley warns that if one comes across a fawn to not try to intervene.
“If you find a deer fawn that’s alone, don’t think it’s abandoned. Just leave it alone. The mother is out there finding nutrition,” Lashley said.
Unfortunately, the revelation that fawns prefer lower elevation areas means they could be more susceptible to rising sea levels. Lashley said he hopes his findings serve as a tool for conservationists to help in the effort to protect this unique species.