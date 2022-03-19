A new study sponsored by NOAA is projecting U.S. coastlines to see an average of 1 foot of sea-level rise by the year 2050. The Florida Keys are one of the most susceptible areas in the United States to rising seas, and the effects of climate change are certain to magnify under these projections.
The study was authored in part by Dr. William Sweet, a NOAA ocean scientist who has presented sea-level rise predictions to the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners in the past. Other authors came from NOAA, NASA, Florida International University and the U.S. Department of Defense, among others. It projects a narrower set of pathways for sea level rise than previously reported, regardless of emissions paths.
“By 2050, the expected relative sea-level (RSL) will cause tide and storm surge heights to increase and will lead to a shift in U.S. coastal flood regimes, with major and moderate high tide flood events occurring as frequently as moderate and minor high tide flood events occur today,” the study reads.
It goes on to say that beyond 2050, greater sea-level rise predictions will be influenced by higher global temperatures, and are dependent on future emissions pathways, as the world’s developed nations seek to shift their economies away from greenhouse gas-emitting forms of energy.
Dr. Ben Kirtman, a professor at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, was not a part of the NOAA study but is a frequent scholar of sea-level rise and its effects on South Florida. He said most sea-level rise projections are on the conservative side.
“South Florida in particular is starting to show signs of acceleration that are probably not well accounted for in that report. Particularly in changes in the Gulf Stream,” Kirtman said.
Kirtman said the NOAA report was an update to a 2017 sea-level projection report, also authored by Sweet, et al. The 2017 report used various emissions scenarios to predict sea-level rise, whereas the more recent one used global temperatures to predict them, leading to a slight variation in the results. This created some confusion, Kirtman said, since sea-level rise rates were projected to be a bit lower in some areas in the more recent report.
As far as what the report could mean for Key West and the Florida Keys, Kirtman thinks because of the acceleration observed in South Florida, the Keys could be looking at more than 1 foot by 2050 — possibly 1½ to 2 feet of sea-level rise.
“That would be my guess. Initially, maybe in 2010 to 2013, we were seeing sea-level rise rates in Florida that were basically in line with the global mean, but it’s accelerating,” he said.
The Keys are already seeing increased flooding in the streets, particularly in the Key Largo neighborhoods of Twin Lakes and Stillwright Point, the latter of which saw three months of flooded streets in 2019, an all-time high.
Kirtman said that chronic flooding problem is the biggest concern for impact on human activity. For the recent NOAA projections, Kirtman said the Keys might be expecting “somewhere in the order of 100 days where you’re going to have several inches of water for several hours a day.”
The questions for him are: “When does that become unmanageable? When does that become too much?”
Kirtman said the best strategies for mitigation are “holistic” and involve installing natural features rather than sea walls or pumps, which are expensive and take large amounts of energy.
“We will have to think about the type of living arrangements we make,” Kirtman said. “Are we going to focus on housing on high ground, where some parts of the built environment will return to its natural state and we’ll protect others? I worry we’re not making fully thought-out decisions.”
Most leaders in the Keys — but not all — now tout their sea-level rise strategy as a key part of their campaign.
Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschien, who represents the Upper Keys, has been a proponent of sea-level rise and climate change mitigation. She recently said at a campaign event that she wanted Monroe County to be the model for sea-level rise strategy in Florida.
“We can’t gamble on best-case scenarios amid great uncertainty,” Raschein told The Key West Citizen. “Everyone — local taxpayers, visitors, the state and federal government — needs to pitch in to make the Keys the model of resiliency.”
Raschein said the state government had created a resiliency bill called the Always Ready Act, which creates a statewide resiliency officer and offers funding for projects.
“We won’t become resilient enough if we get caught up in the blame game. We need to work together,” Raschein added.
The county, and its municipalities, are now part of a plan created by the Army Corps of Engineers to raise large portions of the roads in the Keys, with a price tag in the billions. The county, cities and village of Islamorada will have to cover the cost of 35% of it.
Kirtman said one issue is the U.S. is not providing the needed resources to small-town leaders to make the necessary decisions to protect their communities.
“I don’t think we’re providing the people that need to make these decisions sufficiently robust tools to make them,” he said. “I sort of feel like Key West needs to make some really tough decisions. Do they have the tools in order to ask the real ‘what if’ questions?”
Kirtman said a system where municipal leaders can play out real hypotheticals, and get assessments from scholars on different ideas, would be beneficial.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston agrees that small-town leaders don’t have the resources they need.
The financial stakes of spending billions on climate mitigation are daunting to a small city’s budget. On Tuesday, March 15, the city heard a presentation on special taxing districts from Terry Lewis, a tax attorney from the law firm Lewis Longman Walker. Johnston said the city is considering setting up special taxing districts to fund Duval Street redevelopment and resilience projects.
“The cost of raising roads and things of that nature is massive,” Johnston said. “So if it benefits a certain area, we should have a non-ad-valorem tax.”
Johnston said the city was “piggy-backing” on the county’s sea-level rise mitigation, and is probably five years behind the county on that issue.