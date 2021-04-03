Unwilling to lose the momentum built last month, Key West City Commissioners are considering a “hybrid” request for proposals from developers interested in building an affordable workforce housing complex on 3.2 acres in Bahama Village.
Several commissioners had been ready to accept an unsolicited proposal submitted in February from AH Monroe, Inc., to take over development of the city-owned property. But AH withdrew on March 19 after the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee voted to recommend the city put out a formal RFP in order to see if any other developers were interested in building a proposed 85- to 100-unit housing complex designated for low-income workers.
At their April 1 meeting, city commissioners discussed ways to keep the project, which has been mired in discussions and setbacks for more than 17 years, moving so as not to miss an expected April 2022 deadline to apply for a state financing program that could cover much of the project’s multimillion-dollar cost. Instead of a regular RFP, Commissioner Greg Davila brought up the idea of publicly advertising the project, giving notice to developers. But instead of requiring a detailed proposal normally set out in an RFP, the city would look for “unsolicited proposals” similar to the one submitted by AH Monroe. AH’s plan was a seven-page outline that gave some specifics, including the number of units and tenant income requirements, but left out other details like the cost of the project and timeline.
The advantage of accepting unsolicited proposals is that they can be turned around quicker than an RFP, which can take anywhere from six to nine months to write and award the contract. With the April 2022 deadline a year away and the city also needing to hold a special election to change the length of time a private developer is allowed to lease city property — it currently stands at 20 years but needs to be increased to qualify for state funding on the 3.2 — time is critical.
Davila said the city’s Legal Department is looking into whether AH Monroe would qualify under state public-private partnership rules allowing unsolicited proposals.
“If [AH Monroe] did fit into this then I would suggest that we do that hybrid rather than go out for a full RFP that could take months and a lot of staff time,” Davila said. “This would shorten that process considerably and still be open and transparent and better government.”
A Florida State statute allows a municipality to accept unsolicited proposals as long as they are a partnership between the municipality and a private company and fall into a category designated as qualified “public purposes.” City Attorney Shawn Smith said that while affordable housing is not specifically listed as an accepted public purpose, he believes he can make a case for it.
“I think it qualifies as a public purpose,” he said about the proposed Bahama Village housing development. “Affordable housing certainly is a public purpose.”
Smith said he would have a legal opinion for commissioners at their next meeting on April 13. Several expressed support for the hybrid idea.
“We’d still be checking for all the cost benefits and cost analyses that you do with an RFP. You’d just be doing it in an expedited manner,” said Commissioner Clayton Lopez.
“Let’s fast-track it and get it going. We thought we had it moving along pretty good,” agreed Commissioner Billy Wardlow.
One potential stumbling block, however, may again be BVRAC, which oversees development in the Bahama Village neighborhood. While it is an advisory board to the city commission, its members still carry political weight, as evidenced by AH Monroe pulling out when committee members voted to recommend a full RFP on the project. BVRAC Chair Aaron Castillo told The Key West Citizen that the hybrid proposal idea had merit.
“I don’t think my board would have a problem with that coming to us,” he said.
But it was clear at Thursday’s regular BVRAC meeting that committee members expected any hybrid proposal, as well as unsolicited proposals from developers, to come to them for consideration before any city commission vote.
“It’s an insult when city government makes decisions without our knowledge,” said BVRAC member Warren Leamard.
“We show up, we do our work,” said BVRAC Vice-Chair Patricia Eables about her committee’s commitment to helping Bahama Village. “I would hate to see us slighted at the end.”
“We are an active board,” agreed Castillo. “We do like to know what’s going on in our neighborhood.”