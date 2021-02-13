Key West may have found a partner for a proposed affordable housing development in Bahama Village that has been stuck in a vacuum for more than 17 years.
The 3.2-acre parcel along Fort Street currently used as a recreation field has been the subject of much talk but little forward movement. However, AH of Monroe County, a community-based HIV-AIDS service organization in the Florida Keys, has presented a proposal to lease the land from the city and shepherd the development of affordable and workforce multifamily housing on the site. While city officials are in the process of changing land development regulations on the parcel to allow up to 120 units of affordable housing there, finding financing and a partner to design and build the complex had brought the planning process to a standstill recently.
The potential breakthrough came after a Jan. 25 affordable housing workshop attended by residents and city officials. AH Executive Director Scott Pridgen was at the workshop and presented information on the housing properties the non-profit organization has built and maintained since 1994. All told, AH has created 127 units of housing in Key West and provides health and housing services to more than 384 local households.
After the workshop, Commissioner Jimmy Weekley approached City Manager Greg Veliz, saying that because no consensus had been reached on a path forward, could Veliz contact AH to see if it was interested in taking the lead on the 3.2-acre property. Veliz did. Pridgen then spoke to the AH board and received the go-ahead to present an unsolicited proposal to the city with a general outline of how a partnership would work.
Key West City Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the proposal at their next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
“All it [AH proposal] is is a direction, for lack of having a direction,” Veliz told members of the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee on Feb. 4, where the proposal was first presented. “This was an attempt to kickstart a project that has languished for far too long, just to get it moving in a direction.”
Despite the informal nature of the AH proposal, it lays out how a partnership with the city might work. Because AH meets a requirement for state funding that the city does not, including previous development of tax credit-financed housing properties, AH could solve one of the biggest challenges to developing the 3.2 acres: how to pay for it. AH also has experience with investors, banks and contractors that would all play a part in building the workforce housing complex in Bahama Village.
“They’re good. They’re successful. They’re efficient,” said Mayor Teri Johnston on Friday about AH’s experience building housing for low-income individuals and families. “They’ve done it. Marty’s Place is the epitome of effective; and built during COVID.”
Marty’s Place is a $14-million, 47-unit housing development on Bertha Street built by AH last year for low-income residents needing medical and physical care assistance.
The AH proposal for the 3.2 acres in Bahama Village includes an 80-20 mix; 80% rental units and 20% home ownership. That solves another question city commissioners had been struggling with: are rental or home ownership units needed more in Bahama Village?
“We would want it to be a discounted home ownership. This would not be market rate homes. This would be a pathway to home ownership,” Pridgen told BVRAC.
On the rental side, the AH proposal envisions one- to three-bedroom units renting at a range between $616 to $3,120, with the average rent range falling between $1,360 and $1,814 depending on income requirements.
“The 3.2 would be a respectful and much-needed extension of Bahama Village with architectural features that represent the diversity of the area with native, seamless landscaping of the two sections: rentals and ownership. The 3.2 would house a community center, a coffee shop featuring local artists from the community; a library with computer workstations; and daycare services available for families that live on the property,” according to the proposal.
AH would provide property management and maintenance services and a homeowner’s association
The proposal says the development would not require any funding from the Bahama Village Community Redevelopment Trust Fund or Key West taxpayers. All funding would be secured through tax credit funding, investors, loans, Land Development Trust and Florida Housing Finance Agency programs. And a portion of the monthly apartment rents, the commercia lease for the coffee shop and taxes paid by the home ownership units would go into the Bahama Village Tax incremental Funding (TIF) pot, creating a revenue stream of funding that could be used for other improvement and maintenance projects throughout Bahama Village.
That was music to the ears of BVRAC members.
“You are stepping up to the plate, Mr. Pridgen. I am overwhelmed,” said BVRAC Chair Aaron Castillo at the Feb. 4 meeting. “I feel like we’re going somewhere.”
“You’ve started the ball rolling with your proposal,” echoed BRVAC Vice-Chair Patricia Eables. “Who knows? We may get others now.”
City Manager Veliz is scheduled to formally present the AH proposal to city commissioners at their Feb. 17 meeting, which was moved from Tuesday because of the Presidents Day holiday on Monday.