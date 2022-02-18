Monroe County’s sheriff fears that an effort to make a dangerous intersection safer could make matters worse.
The Florida Department of Transportation is in the final testing phase of its $1.1 million new intersection configuration where Burton Drive and U.S. 1 meet in Tavernier. However, new traffic lights, signage and a small window for northbound motorists to turn right onto Burton Drive could cause more collisions, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said recently.
Roadwork began last summer to replace the former dogleg design with a 90-degree intersection to make it easier for vehicles and pedestrians to navigate an intersection wrought with accidents.
The project also modified the Circle K/Shell gas station driveway and adjusted storm drain manholes, utility manholes and water valves in the work area.
Traffic lights on Burton Drive and northbound and southbound U.S. 1 were added as well as a north-to-south crosswalk along the intersection and another for pedestrians to get across U.S. 1 to Circle K.
“We do have some concerns,” said Ramsay, referencing a no-right-turn sign on the northbound traffic light mast arm that could confuse motorists.
“The sign makes no sense,” he said. “I actually called FDOT. I think we are going to have a lot of rear-end and T-bone collisions. It’s going to be a problem. There is a three-lane road northbound through Burton Drive with a no-right-turn sign, and there should be no left turns allowed.”
As northbound drivers approach the intersection, there is a right-turn-only deceleration lane devoted to Burton Drive. The two remaining through-lanes are for motorists to continue north, or to make a left turn with no deceleration lane where one previously existed.
FDOT spokesperson Tish Burgher explained the thinking behind the reconfigured intersection.
“Northbound SR 5/US 1/Overseas Highway approaching Burton Drive has two through-lanes and one dedicated right-turn lane,” Burgher said. “The no-right-turn sign is to prevent drivers in the through-lanes who missed the dedicated right-turn lane from turning right.
“Drivers who want to turn right onto Burton Drive from northbound SR 5 should get into the dedicated right-turn lane, which begins about 300 feet south of the intersection.”
Northbound motorists who miss the Burton Drive deceleration lane will have to drive about a mile north to make a U-turn, since such turns are illegal at the entrance to the Hammer Point neighborhood, which is closer.
“I recommend FDOT evaluate things,” Ramsay said. “We haven’t gotten an answer about this and we were not consulted about this. We weren’t even convinced we needed a traffic signal there.”
The Burton Drive traffic signal is now the third light in a 3-mile area. It joins the traffic signals at Ocean Boulevard into Tavernier Towne and at Bessie Road at the southern end of the Tavernier Creek Bridge. (There is also a flashing yellow emergency signal near the Tavernier fire station.)
“This will hurt our evacuation timeline,” Ramsay said. “Within a matter of a few miles, there are three traffic lights. There is a time and a place for traffic lights, but I’m not convinced this is it. They slow down traffic, reduces flow and restrict evacuation time. We’re worried but I guess we have to wait and see. I wish FDOT would have asked us, local law enforcement, for input.”
Hammer Point Homeowners Association President Burke Cannon also has concerns about the impact of the new signal.
“I don’t know how this thing is going to operate. When that thing turns red, it’s going to back up traffic, that I know,” he said.
The intersection of U.S. 1 and Burton Drive has been slated for a renovation since 2018. The testing mode should be complete by the end of the month, according to another FDOT representative.
The traffic lights will use Microwave Vehicle Detection System sensors to detect when vehicles on Burton Drive are approaching to minimize the impact on travel on U.S. 1, according to Burgher.