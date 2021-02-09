The Publix grocery store in Marathon and the Winn-Dixie stores in Key West and Tavernier will soon be added to the list of local COVID-19 vaccination locations.
The stores were added as part of the Federal Pharmacy Program, which will ship the vaccine directly to pharmacies starting Thursday, Feb. 11. Local Department of Health spokeswoman Alison Morales Kerr was not sure if the vaccines will make it to the local grocery stores exactly on Feb. 11 and did not exactly how many doses will be coming, she said.
“The federal program is expected to begin in Florida at the end of this week,” Kerr said. “The anticipated date that Monroe pharmacies will begin is estimated to be in the coming weeks, there is no firm date at this time.”
The new stores bring to the total number of places giving out vaccinations to seven, said Shannon Weiner, director of the Monroe County Emergency Management Division.
The local offices of the Health Department expect to receive 500 more doses this week, said Bob Eadie, who oversees the local offices.
On Sunday, The College of the Florida Keys and Department of Health staged a mass vaccination event at the college campus in Key West. More than 400 vaccinations were given from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., college spokeswoman Amber Ernst-Leonard said.
College nursing students, under the supervision of college staff, vaccinated eight people every 10 minutes, Ernst-Leonard said.
“The people giving out the vaccines were as happy as the people who received them,” said CFK President Jonathan Gueverra. “It was really heartwarming.”
Eadie on Monday called the event a success, but said “a lot more people could get vaccinated if the state sends more vaccines.”
The Health Department is giving the CFK another 300 doses that the college plans to administer this Sunday, Ernst-Leonard said. College officials called this past Sunday “Super Shot Sunday,” because of the Super Bowl and plans to declare this Sunday “Sweetheart Shot Sunday” because of Valentine’s Day.
As of Monday, 7,740 Monroe County residents had received vaccinations, with 3,288 receiving their second dose, according to the Health Department.
The state Department of Health on Monday reported 5,480 COVID-19 cases in Monroe County resulting in 42 deaths. State-wide, there have been 1,777,983 cases reported and 27.696 deaths.
The positivity rate for both the state and Monroe County is 5.5%.
According the Monroe County School District, there have been 216 cases reported since the beginning of the school year, which includes 160 students, 26 teachers and 30 staff members.
On Monday, three people were hospitalized in the Florida Keys because of COVID-19, according to local hospital representatives.