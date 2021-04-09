The U.S. Navy will conduct a field carrier landing practice detachment operation at Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field, Friday through Sunday, April 9-11, with Super Hornet aircraft deployed from Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia,
The FCLPs are scheduled during NAS Key West’s published flight hours and also from 7 to 10 p.m. over the weekend.
This training is required for all Navy and Marine Corps aviators before actual landing practice on at-sea aircraft carriers. Boca Chica Field has two runways that are painted and lighted to simulate the deck of an aircraft carrier; a third runway is painted but not lit.
“This type of training provides aviators with realistic carrier landing practice,” said Naval Air Station Key West Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Sohaney. “It’s high intensity for the aviators, Sailors working the field and even the local communities who will notice an increase in noise and flight activity during the evenings this weekend.”
Residents in the neighborhoods around Boca Chica Field will notice an increase in jet noise during the FCLP training periods.
“We try to get this information out to everyone as early as possible so residents can plan accordingly,” said Sohaney.