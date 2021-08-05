Don’t let the lack of storms in the last few weeks fool you. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gave an updated projection Wednesday for the remainder of the 2021 hurricane season and the forecasted number of named storms is up from an earlier prediction, as the peak portion of the season begins.
This year’s season, which began in June, got off to a roaring start, with five named storms in the first two months and the earliest ever “E” storm, Elsa, which briefly reached hurricane status before skirting Key West and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it made landfall over Florida’s west coast. Since then, there’s been little activity in the Atlantic basin.
Matthew Rosencrans, of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, delivered the updated numbers to members of the media Wednesday. The new forecast calls for 15-21 named storms, up from 13-20 earlier this year. Seven to 10 are projected to become hurricanes, up from six to 10; and three to five major hurricanes, of Category 3 or above, are predicted. The number of major hurricanes remained unchanged from the forecast in May. Those numbers include the five storms that already came and went.
A few factors contribute to this forecast, one being that since 1995, the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation weather system has been in a high activity period. If 2021 becomes an active season, it will be the sixth consecutive season with high storm activity. NOAA declared a “La Nina watch” last month, indicating there is potential for La Nina conditions to form in 2021, which makes hurricane formation more likely.
“La Nina occurs when there are cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean and a corresponding atmospheric signal,” Rosencrans said. “La Nina is linked to weakening wind shear over the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic Ocean, which favors more and stronger Atlantic storms.”
Rosencrans said there is about a 47% chance that a La Nina system will form in the peak hurricane months of August, September and October, and a greater than 50% chance in September, October and November. A late formation of La Nina could play a role in keeping hurricane activity going into November. Rosencrans said that factor was taken into account when updating the hurricane forecast.
In addition, Rosencrans said measurements have indicated a West African monsoon that is favorable to hurricane conditions.
However, unlike 2020, the most active hurricane season on record, sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic have been closer to their averages, Rosencrans said. Because of that, 2021 is not expected to be as active as last year, which saw 31 named storms and caused forecasters to run out of names and resort to assigning storms with letters from the Greek alphabet. Rosencrans said an analysis last week showed that sea surface temperatures were about .1 degrees Celsius below normal, which he described as “very close to normal.” He added that during the same week last year, they were about .2 degrees above normal. Rosencrans said such temperatures can fluctuate on a week-to-week basis.
There are currently 16 remaining names left for the 2021 season. Fred, Grace and Henri would be the next three.
“Now is the time to be vigilant about preparedness plans and potential actions,” Rosencrans said.
Climate change has contributed to the severity of hurricanes in several ways, according to Rosencrans. More storms are now able to reach categories 4 and 5. When storms make landfall, they produce more precipitation — an average of 3 inches more. Wind speeds are about 10% higher on average. Taking higher sea levels into account, the potential for coastal flooding due to storm surge is greater.
Rosencrans said activity of the Saharan Air Layer — dry air, sometimes carrying dust with it, that moves across the Atlantic — had a “little bit of an impact” earlier this year on storm formation activity. July is typically when that air layer is the most active. It is not forecasted to have an impact on the rest of the season, he said.
It cannot be predicted how many storms will make landfall in a given area. Projections of the paths storms will take are best made five to seven days out and are done by the National Hurricane Center, a division of NOAA’s National Weather Service.