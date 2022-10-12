More than nine years have passed since the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease started in Miami, decimating reefs from Florida to Grenada, and there is still no determined cause of the outbreak.
The disease is unparalleled to other coral diseases in scale, with mortality rates from 66% to 100% of corals that are infected.
Recently, NOAA released a plan to guide future actions to treat and prevent the spread of a disease affecting coral reefs in Florida and the U.S. Caribbean. The plan also includes actions to prevent the spread of the disease to the Indo-Pacific Ocean as, according to NOAA.
Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease has harmed more than 22 species of stony corals in Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, Mexico and continues to spread across the Caribbean. Cases have been confirmed in at least 20 countries and territories, and as far south as Grenada.
The deadly disease started in Miami in 2014, which came roughly a year after crews began a major dredging project in the Port of Miami. There has been speculation in the science community for several years about whether the dredge was the source or contributed to the disease, but there has been no concrete determination it was the source of the disease, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Science Coordinator Andy Bruckner said.
The disease has been reported down near the sediment layer and is carried in the current, Bruckner said during a recent news conference about the release of the latest disease action plan. Scientists have taken water samples from the Port of Miami and tried to replicate environmental conditions, but there has been no definitive proof the dredge was the source of the disease, Bruckner said.
Given the extent of the disease’s reach, NOAA has begun looking at ways of stopping the spread on a global scale. One of the possible vectors referenced at the new conference was ballast water in vessels that transit the globe.
NOAA is collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Coast Guard on strategies to reduce the threat of transmission. These include communicating voluntary ballast water best-management practices to the maritime industry and the development of guidelines for transmission prevention. The U.S. Coast Guard has formed a stoney tissue loss disease task force in the Atlantic and Caribbean and is doing increased compliance checks with high-risk vessels.
The outbreak is unique in its rapid progression, high death rates, large geographic range, extended duration and the number of coral species affected. Once infected, coral colonies typically die within weeks to months.
The NOAA Strategy for Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease: An Implementation Plan for Response and Prevention will promote projects that help scientists study potential causes, understand how the disease spreads, identify high-risk locations and vessels at risk of transporting the disease, develop new treatments and diagnostic tools and evaluate the vulnerability of Pacific coral species. The strategy also increases the local capacity for disease response by supporting field training, citizen science and coral rescue efforts.
There is some hope that some coral colonies do appear to either have developed resistance or their immune system had kicked Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, Bruckner said. Scientists are working with those colonies and rearing and spawning ones of those genotypes, Bruckner said.
Bruckner conceded that the science community is still in the “dark ages” when it comes how to treat Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and other disease plaguing corals. Bruckner proposed creating a “center for excellence” dedicated to marine investigation of coming up with solutions to coral diseases and outbreaks.
Climate change and other chronic stressors have had a huge impact on the health of coral reefs in recent decades. It is likely that declining ecosystem health has made corals more susceptible to diseases. Taking action to reduce long-term stressors like climate change is an essential component of any effort to combat coral disease.
Florida Keys-based coral rearing and restoration programs by Ken Nedimyer, the Coral Restoration Foundation, Mote Marine Laboratory, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been successful in helping recruitment and working with specifics genotypes that are more resistant to disease.
Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease is a complex challenge that will impact U.S. coral reefs for years to come, according to NOAA. NOAA’s action plan outlines ongoing, long-term actions needed to address this threat for the future, while also prioritizing actions that will be highly effective in combating the disease and protecting coral reefs in the short term.
The plan, and information on the science and management of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, is available on NOAA’s Coral Reef Information System SCTLD website at https://www.coris.noaa.gov/activities/stony_coral_tissue_loss_disease/.
The implementation plan builds on the scientific framework provided by the NOAA Strategy for Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease Response and Prevention, released in 2020. It can be found at https://coralreef.noaa.gov/aboutcrcp/news/featuredstories/nov20/sctld_strategy.html.