The National Park Service is seeking public input to develop a plan for repairs to the Fort Jefferson moat wall and finger piers and dredging at selected areas in Dry Tortugas National Park.
The moat wall runs along the entire backside of the historic Civil War-era fort, but was severely damaged in Hurricane Irma to a point where people can no longer traverse the entire mote wall.
The purpose of the project is to repair sections of the outer fort wall and the mote wall damaged by Hurricane Irma and to remove sand deposits that accumulated from the hurricane within the moat and finger piers, according to Park Manager Glenn Simpson.
“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to hear from our community and stakeholders,” Simpson said. “This plan would help address Hurricane Irma damages at the primary visitor destination in the park and evaluate options to repair the counterscarp (outer fort wall) to achieve a more durable structure while still maintaining its historic fabric.”
The repairs and dredging will be supported by construction funds allocated through federal money for national park infrastructure significantly impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
The public can view a project newsletter with information about the project and alternative concepts and submit written comments on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/drto.
Once on the PEPC website, select the project to view the newsletter and submit comments. The public comment period is open now through Feb. 14. Comments submitted by mail should be postmarked no later than Feb. 14.
The National Park Service values input from the public, Simpson said. Although submitting comments through the project website is preferred, comments may also be mailed to: Glenn Simpson, Park Manager, Attn: Fort Jefferson Counterscarp Repairs and Dredging of Selected Areas Project 40001 State Road 9336, Homestead, FL 33034-6733
For more information or questions about the proposed plan, contact Park Manager Glenn Simpson at 305-224-4422 or Glenn_Simpson@nps.gov.
Once the National Park Service has refined the action alternative concept with public input, we will move to the next phase, which will include assessing compliance needs under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other environmental regulations.
As the National Park Service moves forward with planning for the hurricane repairs at Dry Tortugas National Park, the agency encourages people to stay connected and be an active participant in this planning process. To be added to the Dry Tortugas National Park mailing list and receive plan notifications and updates, email Simpson at Glenn_Simpson@nps.gov.
The moat wall project is scheduled to start in Spring 2023, Simpson said. The National Park Service is wrapping a multi-year project to repair the harbor light atop the fort. The light was dissembled into smaller pieces and taken to the mainland for repairs. The project took years to complete and is scheduled to be done by the end of March, Simpson said.
The fort is one of the largest brick structures in the western hemisphere.
After the War of 1812 a group of forts from Maine to Texas was envisioned to provide defense for the United States of America. Fort Jefferson was built to protect the southern coastline of the United States and the lifeline of commerce to and from the Mississippi River. The fort was planned to be the greatest of these.
Fort Jefferson itself is a six-sided building constructed of 16 million handmade red bricks. In 1825 a lighthouse was built on Garden Key to provide warning to sailors about the dangers of reefs and shoals surrounding the Dry Tortugas.
In 1908 the area was designated as a bird reserve and transferred to the Department of Agriculture. On Jan. 4, 1935, it was designated by President Franklin Roosevelt as Fort Jefferson National Monument, the first marine area to be so promoted. On Oct. 26, 1992, the monument was upgraded to national park status in a bill signed by President George Bush.
The fort once housed one of the most famous prisoners in U.S. history. Dr. Samuel Mudd, was imprisoned at the fort for his involvement in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.