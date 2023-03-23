Nancy Zakon, an Ocean Reef Club resident, first went fly-fishing with her dad around the age of 13. Eventually, she fell in love with the sport. Sharing her passion for fly-fishing with other women has led to the honor of the 2023 Izaak Walton Award, presented by the American Museum of Fly Fishing.

Zakon’s first recollection of fly-fishing was in the country in Birmingham, Alabama. Her dad, who always had fly fished, took her to a pond. Zakon also loved ballet and she associated the graceful movements of fly-fishing with her love of that art.

