The Organized Fishermen of Florida has been awarding scholarships annually to Middle Keys children for decades and many recipients have used that boost to forge solid career paths.
The OFF’s partnership with the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce during the annual Original Marathon Seafood Festival has consistently included these awards. The 47th installment is planned for this weekend.
Here’s a look at some recent recipients, where they are today in their career paths and how they used the scholarships to their advantage.
Ted “Teddy” Violissi III
Teddy Violissi was born in the Keys and attended Stanley Switlik Elementary and Marathon High School. The family moved to Duck Key about 23 years ago when Teddy was very young.
Teddy received multiple scholarships from local businesses, including one from the Organized Fishermen of Florida during grad night in 2017 at Marathon High School. He also received funds from the Marathon Elks, the Marathon Chamber, Florida Keys AC and the Outboard Mechanics Union, all totaling about $4,500.
His father, Ted Jr., talks proudly about his son’s path. “Teddy decided to go to trade school,” he said. “He always enjoyed his involvement with the family boat, kayak and Jet Ski rental business we had at the Holiday Inn (now a Fairfield Inn). But it wasn’t until he visited Mongolia through the Take Stock (in Children) program, that he really found himself”.
“That Experiment in International Living experience changed him,” his father said. “The program was like the Peace Corps meets Homestay — a student exchange program — and it changed his life. He was really affected by living with nomads. He even can speak in a nomad language.”
Teddy decided to attend the Southeast Lineman Training center in Georgia to get electrical engineering experience, and the scholarship money paid a big portion of the 18-week program. Later on, he returned to the Keys to obtain more electrical experience, even appearing on the DIY network during a Dale Earnhardt house flip in Key West.
He then attended lineman school and got a job with Duke Energy in South Carolina, where he went from lineman to electric service technician, and he hopes to be promoted to journeyman soon. He and his wife bought 10-acre farm, where he breeds and sells goats and is getting more expert in farm life. Teddy is very much “in his element,” as his dad describes it, breeding goats, setting up separate pens for new “moms” and pregnant ones.
Ted Jr. recognized with Teddy that traditional college education doesn’t always translate into a career. ”Every father wants his son to do better than he did. I just didn’t expect it in the first week,” he said.
Alyssa Turner
Alyssa Turner attended Florida State University, earned a degree in biology in 2020 and now works with FSU as a lab technician, with a focus on marine biology.
Alyssa had a “life experience” of her own while studying coral in Moorea, French Polynesia for a month in 2022. There she studied multiple genus of coral, with a particular focus on one specific species. As she said, “Everyone believed it would be easy to identify them, but since they’re cryptic species, genetic testing has to be done to really zero in on them.”
She’s scheduled to return to Moorea in May and has traveled to other locales, but being able to study and map this coral was a real learning experience. She described having to scrape tiny fragments of the coral while underwater, “just enough to gets some DNA and take it back to the lab, amplify it and identify what species of coral it was.” The FSU team takes photos and revisits once a year to compare it over time, to examine its mortality and their response to major stressors.
Alyssa said the OFF scholarship was important for her during her undergraduate work, covering books and some housing expense during the first two years. The money allowed her to focus less on her financial needs and more on her studies. Additional scholarships she received allowed her to accumulate several thousand dollars.
She was a salutatorian at Marathon High School,. Initially, she was not sure where she wanted to go to college, admitting she chose FSU on a whim. Their Women in Science and Engineering program, a living and learning community of 30 other first-year female students, allowed her to connect with like-minded individuals and helped in her professional development and passion for research.
Interestingly, Alyssa didn’t start scuba diving until she went to college, even though she’d lived her entire life in the Keys. After she attended FSU, though, Alyssa participated in two events in the Keys, cleaning Reef Renewal’s vertical coral nursery.
Her father, Rick, is a commercial fisherman and she credits him having an impact on her interest in marine biology. She said her goal is to “make sure future generations of fishermen can do what he does.”
Seth Landry
Seth Landry, son of Marathon City Councilman Lynn Landry, attended the University of Miami and received a biomedical engineering degree in 2020. His biomedical research studies apply to developing electronic devices and robotic tools used in the healthcare industry for hospitals or personal use.
Biomaterials are artificial components that can be inserted into the body, whether permanent or temporary, in order to augment the body’s performance, such as a pacemaker. The research determines whether these materials cause side effects, like long-term scarring, which can undermine a biomedical device’s effectiveness.
Adjusting to life at UM took time, but Seth was helped greatly by tutoring other students within his dorm since he was in higher math classes than many of his dorm-mates. Seth earned his undergraduate degree in 2020, but that’s when COVID-19 hit, significantly altering his senior year. His biochemical research work at UM essentially stopped when all the researchers were sent home to finish their work.
Seth graduated from Marathon High School in 2016 and was a valedictorian that same year. A humble and introverted youth, the field of research fit him well, said his father.
He’s back in Marathon now, where he was born and raised, and living with his parents, working in the family construction business.
“We’re going to let him find his own way,” said the elder Landry, as Seth remains undecided about which field he wants to pursue as a career.
Seth received considerable scholarship money, filling out applications diligently in his senior year. He learned from sister Katie who was a great student in her own right and also applied and received scholarship money from the OFF.
Lynn Landry said that “for me and our family, Seth’s choice to help with the family business wasn’t expected but has been a blessing.”
Sydney Konrath Powell
Sydney Konrath Powell is a dental student in her third year at Nova Southeastern University, slated to graduate in 2024. Sydney earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Miami.
She graduated Marathon High School as salutatorian in 2016 and said she used the money she received from OFF to pay for books and partial tuition at UM. She also earned a partial scholarship from UM.
Sydney has strong roots in the Keys and considers family very important, so she doesn’t see herself and her husband, who is a strength and conditioning coach for the UM baseball team, moving too far away. But she added that “life always takes people where they least expect it.”
She never believed dentistry would be her calling in high school but feels her love for the sciences steered her in that direction. She majored in biology, and even started a pre-med path, and easily transitioned to dentistry since the courses were similar to pre-med. Sydney said a UM dentist who worked with college athletes inspired her to make the career shift.
She considers her work a “form of art,” since dentistry has design elements most people might not consider.
“Being able to fill a cavity so it conforms to the shape of the tooth or to help someone smile like they used to are important in my work,” she said.
Sydney is unsure of her final destination but would love to open her own practice. She and her husband live in Pembroke Pines, and she works in the NSU clinic with faculty on site. She also admits to never looking forward to going to the dentist as a child, which is why she’s taking a behavioral science course now to help comfort patients who are fearful of visiting a dentist.