As the cleanup of Hurricane Ian continues, the owners of roughly 100 "displaced vessels" now have up to 45 days to refloat or remove the vessels from land, the flats and waters of the Florida Keys.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers  have conducted flights over the Florida Keys to document the number and location of vessels damaged, sunk and blown onto land and into flats in local waters. The FWC estimated that there are as many as 100 displaced vessels between Key West and Marathon, said FWC Capt. Dave Dipre, who participated in the aerial reconnaissance.

