During a well-attended private ceremony that included an array of Monroe County dignitaries, the highly anticipated reopening of the 2.2-mile expanse from Marathon to Pigeon Key and completion of rehabilitation of the Old Seven-Mile Bridge officially took place Wednesday.
The bridge was completed almost five months ahead of schedule and became one of the most ambitious bridge rehabilitations that the Florida Department of Transportation has ever undertaken.
Originally budgeted as a four-year, $33 million project, the final expenditure increased to $43 million early on because of the enormous scope of work necessary. Even so, FDOT incentivized the contractor to finish early, implementing a daily, shared dollar value savings, which reduced the overall timeline by 7%.
Three separate coats of paint, new I-beams throughout and the painstaking task of using hydraulic jacks to lift the entire bridge, one 10-foot section at a time, were the primary reasons for the expense increases.
The bridge’s steel I-beams that comprise its primary support structure were constructed on site and slid under each raised bridge section before the jacks lowered it back into place. The entire process had to be conducted delicately, but that on-site work also saved thousands of dollars.
Other facets of the rehab process included repairing the bridge’s concrete columns, repairing and repaving the deck, installing pedestrian and bicycle railings and adding signage and pavement markings along the bridge.
The state-funded project, totaling $77 million for the ongoing restoration over a 30-year period, was a collaborative effort among FDOT, the contractors, Monroe County and the City of Marathon. The result is the restoration of safe access to the historic Pigeon Key.
Speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, like FDOT District Six Secretary Stacey L. Miller, praised that partnership and lauded FDOT for this initial commitment to the bridge. Monroe County Commissioner David Rice said this marks “the latest chapter in a rich history” of the Old Seven-Mile Bridge across multiple decades.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron called it “the most exciting day ever” and praised the American-made Carnegie steel that comprises much of the bridge. Marathon Mayor John Bartus summoned Grateful Dead song lyrics for his opening remarks, saying, “What a long, strange trip it’s been.”
Public access to the bridge officially opened at 2 p.m. Since 1982, when the new Seven-Mile bridge opened, “Old Seven” has been a welcome walking, jogging and bicycling destination for both locals and visitors.
This reopening paves the way for an expansion of visitors to Pigeon Key, the historic island in the middle of the old bridge. Coupled with the City of Marathon’s acquisition of the 7-Mile Marina, which was the last piece of bayside property for sale east of the bridges, ferry service to Pigeon Key should soon be on the horizon.
The revitalization of the area will also include tram service, improvements to the 11 buildings and three structures on the island and along with the newly added electric power will combine to make Pigeon Key, added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1990, a much more robust tourism destination for the Middle Keys.
Bernard Spinrad, current board president of the Friends of Old Seven, a group established to save, restore, enhance and maintain the Old Seven-Mile Bridge, was asked what it will mean to this community to have such an iconic attraction open to the public again. He said it “represents the fulfillment of a long-held dream by the entire Keys community.”
“It is extremely significant that the ribbon-cutting is taking place on the morning of January 12, 2022, exactly 110 years after Henry Flagler inaugurated his Overseas Railroad linking Key West to Miami and, by extension, to the rest of the country. That event marked Flagler’s lifelong goal and had incalculable economic impact throughout the Florida Keys”.
Spinrad also called the Old Seven-Mile Bridge one of the most magnificent and durable man-made engineering marvels of the modern world. He also said this was essentially his last act as president of Friends of Old Seven, with “Mr. Marathon” Mike Puto taking over as president later this year.