The long-awaited and highly anticipated reopening of the 2.2-mile expanse from Marathon to Pigeon Key and completion of rehabilitation of the Old Seven-Mile Bridge will officially take place when the Florida Department of Transportation hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 12, starting at 9:30 a.m.
The event is by invitation only, but public access to the bridge is expected to resume around 2 p.m.
The bridge wasn’t scheduled for completion until May 2022, so the work was completed almost five months ahead of schedule. This was originally planned as a four-year $33 million project but increased to $43 million early on, which became the final expenditure.
FDOT incentivized the contractor to finish early, implementing a daily, shared dollar value savings, which reduced the overall timeline by 7%.
Paulette Summers, Community Outreach Specialist representing FDOT and Anthony Sabbag, in house Construction Project Manager with HDR, which specializes in engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services for projects of this type, outlined aspects of the rehabilitation in detail.
They said that although the only evidence the work was progressing to motorists traversing the Old Seven-Mile Bridge was the underside painting, the scope of the work was enormous. In addition to three separate coats of paint for a rust barrier, primer and topcoat, the construction crew used hydraulic jacks to lift the entire bridge, one 10-foot section at a time.
The steel I-beams that are the primary support structure of the bridge were originally thought to be salvageable, but early on that hope was dashed by severe rust damage. Therefore, each I-beam required replacing, so new I-beams were constructed on site and slid under each raised bridge section before the jacks lowered it back into place. This required repeating this entire process well over 1,000 times.
Sabbag said the “project had to be conducted delicately” since the bridge structure was so old and weathered from salt air. Plus, along with additional non-structural challenges from Hurricane Irma and COVID, the contractor encountered shortages of steel, aluminum PVC, and copper, as part of ongoing supply chain issues.
The Old Seven-Mile Bridge was one of the more ambitious bridge rehabs ever conducted by FDOT, requiring precautions like setting up a containment system under the bridge to prevent debris from falling into the water and to protect boaters.
While the project was completed early, cost overruns, atypical for a project of this magnitude, were driven by the I-beam manufacturing, which alone represented an additional $5 million. Plus, the need for extra steel corrosion mitigation and the jacking up the bridge also contributed.
“Much of what FDOT and the contractor performed were in the interest of safety”, said Summers. “At the same time, we are confident the community will be ecstatic with the finished project”.
The state-funded project, totaling $77 million for the ongoing restoration over a 30-year period, is a collaborative effort among FDOT, the contractors, Monroe County and the City of Marathon. The result is the restoration of safe access to the historic Pigeon Key. “We even made sure new handrails were installed”, said Sabbag. “It will be a real treasure”.
The Old Seven-Mile Bridge closed for repairs in 2016 and its completion paves the way for an expansion of visitors to Pigeon Key, the historic island in the middle of the old bridge, which has been open for tours the last four years, but clearly impacted as it was only reachable by boat.
“Mr. Marathon”, Mike Puto, who is Board Vice President and president elect of the ‘Friends of Old Seven,’ a group established to save, restore, enhance and maintain the Old Seven-Mile Bridge, said, “It’s a great undertaking, with all these agencies — the city, county and FDOT — coming together to make this happen. This is huge for Pigeon Key access.”
He added that a tram, capable of transporting up to 25 people back and forth to the island from Marathon, will soon be making trips. Power lines were also recently run to the island with the help of Florida Keys Electric Cooperative, so generator power is now no longer necessary.
The City of Marathon is also on the verge of finalizing acquisition of the Seven-Mile Marina, which included Salty’s Bar and Grill before it was destroyed by fire in 2014. This will become part of the City Marina and operated under that department, paving the way for ferry service to Pigeon Key. Additional plans to upgrade the adjacent Sunset Park should make this a more robust tourism destination for the Middle Keys.
The history of the Old Seven-Mile Bridge is closely tied with Florida’s history — Henry Flagler’s Overseas Railroad down the east coast of Florida is what opened the state to the world. This first land route ever from Miami to Key West was washed away during a 1935 hurricane that brought 200 mph winds and a 17-foot storm surge.
The Old Seven-Mile Bridge was converted by the state to an automotive bridge — that’s the surface which was restored the past four years. In 1982, when the new bridge opened, Old Seven became a welcomed walking, jogging and bicycling destination for both locals and visitors.