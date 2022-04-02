Authorities on Friday continued searching for a group of migrants after at least six other Cuban nationals were found — one deceased — off Sugarloaf Key on Thursday night.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were searching an area from Sugarloaf Key to the Saddlebunch Keys for migrants on Friday, according to FWC Capt. Dave Dipre.
During Thursday night’s search, one migrant was found drowned, and authorities rescued six migrants from an overturned vessel off Sugarloaf Key, according to Dipre and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency.
All six survivors, who claim to be Cuban nationals, were immediately transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West for evaluation and treatment. A body of a deceased man was removed from the capsized vessel by MCSO deputies and taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation, according to CBP spokesman Rob Brisley.
“The surviving migrants indicated there are additional persons still missing,” Brisley said. “An active search and rescue is ongoing, and the case remains under investigation.”
CBP, USCG, MCSO and FWC were all involved in the search on Friday. CBP released a photo of the Cuban chug the migrants came across on, and it had several large holes in the hull and appeared to be held together with wiring and steel rods. The vessel was powered by a rustic engine.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted more than 1,067 Cubans compared to 838 Cuban migrants in all of fiscal year 2021 and 49 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2020, according to the Coast Guard.
The Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a call on Wednesday about a possible arrival at Rainbow Bend on Grassy Key, and another at the Seven-Mile Bridge, both on Wednesday.
There were two mass landings of Haitians in the past month. On March 14, Roughly 150 migrants from Haiti were found having landed at a property on Summerland Key, law enforcement officials said. At least four of the migrants had to be taken to Lower Keys Medical Center.
On March 6, a citizen notified the U.S. Coast Guard of a barely-seaworthy vessel carrying about 300 migrants attempting to make landfall off Ocean Reef. More than 160 Haitians attempted to swim ashore, according to CBP. Many required medical attention. Those migrants who did not make it to land were placed on Coast Guard cutters. Those that did were processed by CBP. The Coast Guard repatriated 198 Haitians on March 10.