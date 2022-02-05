One woman was killed Friday morning when she drove into a large concrete power pole on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 8, bayside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident blocked the southbound lane of the highway, as multiple police agencies were on the scene. The Honda CR-V suffered extensive damage, officials said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said there was no airlift. FHP officer Alejandro Camacho said the car was driven by an elderly woman.

She was extracted from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where she later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Camacho said it is possible the woman suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

An autopsy is pending.

