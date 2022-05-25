One man was killed and six others were injured in Islamorada on Sunday, after a 22-foot Hydra Sport struck a power pole piling and all seven occupants were ejected, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Jeffrey Jones, of Saratoga, Texas, suffered fatal injuries. It was his 48th birthday. FWC Public Information Officer Jason Rafter said the cause of death was head trauma. One other passenger was sent to a mainland hospital, but Rafter said he did not have information on their condition as of Tuesday.
Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, Rafter said, adding the incident was under investigation. “We are talking to witnesses and going over the whole thing,” Rafter said.
The accident occurred Sunday around 4:45 p.m. at Mile Marker 78.5, bayside. Only one passenger, Martin Mohr, who Rafter said was the boat’s operator, was from Islamorada. The other six were residents of Houston, Texas suburbs. Reports show the boat was traveling south on the bay.
In 2021, there were 751 reported accidents that occurred in Florida waters, according to FWC statistics, which was an 11% decrease from the 836 accidents reported in 2020. Last year, Florida saw 60 fatalities compared to 79 deaths the prior year.
Since 2011, the state has averaged 722 accidents and 65 deaths a year. Monroe County, which includes the Florida Keys, had the most accidents, 90, and deaths, nine, in 2020. The other counties with the most accidents were Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Lee, Okaloosa, Bay, Collier, Manatee and Sarasota.
For information, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website at http://www.myfwc.com.