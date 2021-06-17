Authorities were busy Tuesday responding to emergencies on the water.
A 50-year-old Tamarac, Florida man died after diving on the USNS Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg wreck off Key West Tuesday, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. The diver was identified as Barry Beckett.
Beckett was diving with Southpoint Divers aboard the commercial dive boat the Phoenix. He returned to the dive boat after a dive. He stopped breathing aboard the boat at that time, Linhardt said.
The boat crew began CPR. Beckett was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island where he was pronounced dead at 10:58 a.m. Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.
Three people holding on to a capsized vessel off Duck Key were rescued by marine deputy Nelson Sanchez Tuesday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were notified at approximately 3:47 p.m. of a capsized 18-foot Sea Ray boat, Linhardt said.
There were three occupants without life jackets clinging to the boat about one to two miles off Duck Key on the ocean side, Linhardt said.
Deputy Sanchez responded from Mile Marker 74 to the area of Mile Marker 61, and arrived first. He rescued two females — ages 19 and 21 — and one 55-year-old male. Their names were not immediately available, Linhardt said.
None required serious medical attention.