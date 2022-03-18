‘Only in the Florida Keys’ program host Christina Wilson, left, smiles for a photo with Patrick Garvey, owner of Grimal Grove, while showcasing some of the local fruit grown on the grounds of Grimal Grove. Located on Big Pine Key, Grimal Grove is one of the only commercial breadfruit farms in the United States. The half-hour television show is to air on Discovery beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 19.
In this behind-the-scenes production photo for ‘Only in the Florida Keys,’ show host Christina Wilson, right, gets a hands-on lesson in the art of gyotaku from Gallery of the Arts founder Lisa Lee Herman in Islamorada. Gyotaku is a traditional Japanese method of printing fish, a practice that dates back to the mid-1800s and was used by fisherman to record their catches. The half-hour television show is to air on Discovery beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 19.
As a videographer leans in for a shot, Lisa Lee Herman, left, founder of Islamorada’s Gallery of the Arts, applies paint to a fresh-caught mahi-mahi alongside “Only in the Florida Keys’ show host Christina Wilson. The process is part of the gyotaku printing method featured in the show. Gyotaku is a traditional Japanese practice that dates back to the mid-1800s and was used by fisherman to record their catches. The half-hour television show is to air on Discovery beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 19.
“Only in the Florida Keys,” a 30-minute television special that explores one-of-a-kind experiences, places and elements found only in the island chain, will debut on the Discovery Channel Saturday, March 19, at 8 a.m.
Hosted by Christina Wilson, a Florida Keys resident and travel adventurer, the program takes viewers on a journey along the Overseas Highway from Key Largo to Key West. Along the way, Wilson meets fishing guides and dive operators, environmental stewards, guides to historic attractions and artists who have devoted themselves to showcasing the “Keys culture” to visitors.
“As a Keys resident, it’s a pleasure to have been asked to guide viewers on an up-close journey through a unique community like ours,” said Wilson, a Keys-based wildlife biologist. “Being able to share my passion for the island chain not only with others in our local community, but also people from across the country, is an experience I’ll never forget.”
The program, underwritten by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, strives to increase visitor awareness of the unique aspects of the Florida Keys that can only be found within the region, while commentary from featured residents illustrates their dedication to the island chain’s environment and close-to-nature lifestyle.
Among experiences, Wilson showcases diving at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park with Pirate’s Cove Watersports, a hands-on gyotaku lesson with Gallery of the Arts founder Lisa Lee Herman in Islamorada, strolling along the historic Old Seven Mile Bridge and touring Pigeon Key with operations director Chris Rowell, discovering the one-of-a-kind commercial breadfruit farm Grimal Grove with owner Patrick Garvey, and taking a Yankee Freedom ferry cruise to Dry Tortugas National Park for a guided tour with park manager Glenn Simpson.
Following the March 19 debut, the show will be expanded to one hour and will be released on Waypoint TV, an on-demand streaming platform for outdoor entertainment; Visit USA’s streaming channel GoUSAtv, which has global appeal to travelers planning to visit America; and Discover Florida. Further distribution this summer will include Waypoint TV’s “fast channel,” available on Smart TVs, and Bally Sports Florida cable which is a regional hub for sports and outdoor content.
The show was produced by Florida-based Crawford Entertainment and NewmanPR, the TDC’s public relations agency.