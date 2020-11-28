The COVID-19 pandemic has left an economic and social trail of destruction throughout our community that extends beyond sickness and death; jobs have been lost, incomes have shriveled or vanished, parents are struggling to balance their children’s learning and school routines with their own work schedules. On top of that, many Keys families have faced several of these challenges simultaneously.
But perhaps one facet of these 2020 struggles that threatens to undermine some of the pandemic progress that’s being made is food insecurity. And much of the national funding for food, supported by the CARES Act, ends Dec. 31.
Many Keys residents struggled to feed themselves and their families even before the pandemic. While Key West has a considerable base of wealth, many service workers — upward of 70% of the city’s population — and those responsible for staffing hotels, restaurants and many service industries, consistently fall well outside that base.
Many of Key West’s own residents go without regular meals. Low-income parents have been forced to make difficult choices particularly now, even resorting to going without food themselves in order to feed their children. These stories are rarely told.
This is why the efforts of “Key West Recovers,” the United Way of Collier and the Keys, and several local non-profit food banks are now focusing on programs that provide access to free, nutritious meals for our residents who remain in critical need.
Here are some important facts surrounding food insecurity in the Keys:
• Monroe County has the highest food cost index in South Florida. The food budget shortfall in Monroe County per person per week is $22.36, with a total shortfall of $6,530,000 or 1,700,520 meals per year. (Source: FKOC)
• More than 20% of South Florida children are designated as food insecure, meaning many children go to bed hungry most nights. (Source: FKOC)
• At least 560 students at Poinciana and Gerald Adams Elementary schools, Key West High School and Horace O’Bryant School are lacking sufficient food on the weekends in Key West alone (Source: MCSD)
• The need for food stamps in the county has doubled since the coronavirus pandemic began in March (Source: Department of Emergency Management)
There are many food-assistance programs in Monroe County, but three in particular have become core non-profit contributors of the “Key West Recovers” program. Each offers a different food resource; fresh produce and staples are available through the Star of the Sea Foundation; there is a meal delivery plan from Metropolitan Community Church for the elderly and infirmed; and two traditional food pantries — one in Bahama Village where families can take what they need, and one through the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition in New Town.
DOING THEIR PARTS
The SOS Foundation Food Pantry, which began in 2006, has evolved into one of the largest food pantries in South Florida, supplying more than 2,000,000 pounds of food each year. SOS has set the bar for food distribution in Key West, distributing meals daily at their Community Kitchen, where they prepare fresh, balanced meals for kids, adults, and seniors and at their Stock Island Pantry, where bulk food access is available.
SOS is distributing approximately 13,000 bags of food per month at their pantries (up from 6,000 pre-coronavirus). They were distributing 400,000 pounds of food monthly at the height of the pandemic. They are serving 15,000 people a month at the pantries. “These are not unduplicated numbers” said SOS executive director Tom Callahan. “Folks can visit our pantry once a week and leave with a 30-pound box of perishable food and a supply of dry goods like beans rice, peanut butter and jelly and Ramen noodles.”
SOS recently added a Rockland Key warehouse where they receive and distribute hundreds of pallets of nonperishable food items required to continue responding to the overwhelming need.
“One of my biggest concerns is that this is unsustainable long-term” said Callahan. “What we are conducting now during the pandemic wasn’t what a food pantry was designed for and our fear is there is an expectancy that’s being created which we cannot continue indefinitely.”
This is why he believes introducing Key West Recovers to the equation has been so important and crucial. The sheer volume of food that’s being processed is staggering and no single non-profit could have navigated this need alone, he shared.
“Key West Recovers first identified the degree of the community’s food needs, then brought the partners together to address it” said Callahan. He made it a point to say the city’s financial contribution early on was not even the primary benefit, albeit a critical one. It was the communication and the organizational support that made the biggest impact.
The Metropolitan Community Church’s “Cooking With Love” program began more than 25 years ago, starting out by serving an intimate group of needy Key Westers 25 meals a week on Saturdays. Today, the MCC kitchen is humming with volunteers who cook, prepare and deliver more than 400 freshly prepared and nutritionally balanced meals to the senior citizens and homebound in our community. The weekend before Thanksgiving they prepared 175 pounds of pure turkey, along with things like cornbread stuffing and freshly prepared gravy. They also sent those folks home with food bags containing fresh fruits and produce.
Volunteers do the cooking, but as Steve Torrence tells it, “Due to COVID, I now have fewer volunteers.”
Serving the elderly and homebound is not without its challenges, which is why the Key West Recovers program is so important. “We are very close to capacity, in terms of the number of meals we can prepare”, said Torrence. “We have always been strong partners with the City of Key West and being connected now with Key West Recovers and working collaboratively with other non-profit food outlets can only help.”
The Florida Keys Outreach Coalition has been an important resource for many of the food insecure citizens in Key West for more than 20 years. Generally, those who turn to FKOC for food assistance don’t qualify for federal nutrition programs and are forced to rely on emergency programs such as provided by FKOC. Many are working poor, elderly and children.
They have traditionally operated as a non-perishable food pantry, supplying dry goods. “In the past, we encouraged our customers to use food stamps at grocery stores for perishable items and supplement that with what we could supply,” said Executive Director Stephanie Kaple.
Since the pandemic, they’ve added some refrigeration, so bread and milk could be added. Many have been thankful for the help, but Kaple shared a stark reality, too.
“Many may be reluctant to come to the pantry for help, because they’ve never had to before and are humbled by the experience. I tell people that sometime in the future you can return the favor. This is about being a good neighbor. I’m sure in the past, you’ve donated money or support after a storm, right?”
She also said that “non-traditional visitors since COVID almost feel they have to be given the permission to take.”
The Loaves & Fish Food Pantry has two locations for access to nonperishable food items, although all their resources now are centered at the William M. Neece Center. The other location at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Thrift Shop in Bahama Village is not being used because they are simply stretched too thin.
Food for the pantries is donated by local churches, individuals, food drives and from the USDA and Farm Share. Financial support is provided by the United Way of the Florida Keys and Episcopal Charities of Southeast Florida.
“Key West Recovers” wants the community to know the City of Key West is not presenting its as a health policy task force; the goal is to create a plan to help businesses move forward during the crisis and to help with humanitarian needs.
Richard Tamborrino is the former Editor and Publisher of The Key West Citizen and Free Press newspapers.