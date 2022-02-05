It’s long been the case for the average American resort destination that many businesses will be bought up by investors or firms from other parts of the country. In the Florida Keys, it’s no different.
As economies become more digitized and globalized, and less dependent on geography, fewer and fewer business owners are residing full-time in the community in which they are employers. A look into who owns many Keys businesses, in particular the large resorts and hotels, one can find addresses in major cities across the United States, and ownership being funneled through a number of shell companies. Business owners are staple members of any community, and their investments can shape the character of a town, but the exact impact that the large amount of non-local owners has on the local economy and community is difficult to pinpoint.
One thing is made clear, having many local businesses owned by non-locals does not have a direct impact on public tax revenue.
“As far as the Tax Collector’s office goes, every business/individual is held to the same statutory and local ordinances regardless if they are located out of state,” said Monroe County Tax Collector Sam Steele via email. “Every hotel and resort is required to remit the 5% tourist development tax.”
The only entities he has an issue with are online rental platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO since they “often mislead the property owner into thinking these platforms remit the TDT [tourist development tax] to my office on behalf of the owner.”
Business leaders reported that they noticed the situation of a lack of local business owners.
“A few years ago when the Pier House Hotel was purchased by a (real estate investment trust) there was some talk that there were very few local owners left in the large hotel space, but also that almost every hotel REIT nationally had looked for a property here in the Key West market because of the very attractive RevPar numbers,” said Edward Dawicki, director of research at the Key West Chamber of Commerce. “As I am scanning through our members list, it does seem that a large number of them have come from somewhere else to here either 10-15 years ago or more recently.”
Dawicki said it’s not necessarily something that’s new to Key West, or that more businesses are getting bought up than they were a decade ago.
“It does seem like this is mostly cyclical, where people leave a business and new people invest in town,” Dawicki said. “It’s been an attractive location for a long time, but for every investor that comes and stays it seems like a few don’t last very long.”
CONSTANT CHANGE
Islamorada Chamber of Commerce director Judy Hull said the assessment that a large number of non-local firms had purchased property in the Keys was “totally correct.” A few she was aware of in her region were Islamorada Resort Group, which she said owns the Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina, La Siesta Resort, Pelican Cove Resort and Amara Cay. She said the group was owned by Davidson Hotels, based in Atlanta. By Hull’s admission, keeping track of who owns what can be dizzying given how often it changes.
“The other confusing thing is that each resort can have different ownership than their management group,” she said.
Ascertaining who owns and who manages what business can be difficult since many businesses do not own the property they are occupying. The ones that do will sometimes set up shell LLCs to list the property under instead of listing their names. For instance, the Postcard Inn property is listed under ownership of PC Inn Resort LLC, which according to the Florida Division of Corporations has a title manager based in Atlanta and a principal address listed in Denver.
The Islander Resort property is listed under an LLC with an address in Philadelphia. Portions of the Moorings Village Resort were sold to a hospitality group that owns Cheeca Lodge and Spa, Northwood Hospitality, based in Los Angeles. The Fisher Inn and Hadley House are managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, out of Dallas, and owned by an unknown investment firm. The title owners of the Fisher Inn property are listed at addresses in Alpharetta, Georgia and Washington, D.C.
In Key Largo, Baker’s Cay was sold for $200 million to Host Hotels and Resorts Inc., headquartered in Bethesda, MD, which owns 78 other businesses in the U.S, in July.
That large sum required to even get into the resort business is part of why Daniel Samess, CEO of the Marathon Chamber of Commerce, believes much of the Keys hospitality sector has been picked up by investment firms.
“So yes, many of the larger resorts are now owned by equity investment firms and/or REIT’s, of which most are based out of NYC, (South Florida), and really all over,” he said in an email. “Reason we are seeing this is due to property values, more specifically values of transient-based properties sky-rocketing over the past 10 years. Gone are the days where you see family-owned (large) resorts.”
Samess said resorts owned by large investment firms don’t necessarily pull large amounts of wealth out of the local economy; they still pay huge property taxes, some use local contractors for repairs and maintenance and have large budgets to promote the Keys as a tourism destination.
But, he went on, “we do know that locally owned business retain much more revenue that then gets placed back into the local economy. True that resorts owned by firms not located here move much of their profits to HQ, shareholders etc. But as resorts have gotten much larger in size, scale, etc. it’s just not feasible for them to be locally owned any longer.”
As the costs of purchasing and operating a resort has gone up, many individual entrepreneurs who want to own one are simply not able to do so. Samess said some of the factors that contribute to these high overhead costs are increasing liability and insurance costs, massive property values that have priced many Keys residents not only out of business ownership but out of home ownership as well, and steadily rising property taxes.
The going price for large lodging businesses of around 150 rooms in the Keys is anywhere from $500,000 to $1.2 million per room, Samess said. And given the need for workforce housing, these large firms are buying up even more land to use to house staff in a labor-intensive industry.
“We are seeing the mom and pop hotels/motels being gobbled up by larger resorts for their workforce housing, and also to then move the transient building rights over to the main property,” Samess said. “This happened here recently, the big resort going up at Valhalla/Grassy Key; owner bought a bunch of local motels that he will need for housing, and then moved transient rights to the main site.”
EMOTIONAL CONNECTION
Another business leader, Stacey Mitchell, director of the county’s Tourism Development Council, said the impact of having fewer locally owned businesses is not so much economic but more emotional.
“The real estate investment trusts are just looking for a profit,” Mitchell said. “So you can see how far removed the emotional connection is.”
The real estate investment trusts operate differently than would a local owner who is living in the Keys, working in the Keys and sending their children through Keys schools. They may come in and hire an external management company to oversee staff needs day to day and large firms are purely looking to turn a profit on their investment.
“Of course, when you purchase any product with the intention of holding onto it for a few years and then selling it — it could be a house, a hotel, a car — you’re going to want to get absolutely as much profit out of that capital as you can. Especially when you have to answer to a board of directors,” Mitchell said.
The economic impact Mitchell said could possibly play out is hotels setting rates. Even during a time of low demand, lodging that is owned by far-off investors will hold onto their high rates as long as possible.
Local entrepreneur Paul Menta, who owns the First Legal Rum Distillery, said that decisions made by corporate bodies in cities thousands of miles away can have an impact on every other business in the area.
“Decisions are being made corporately on price structure and that affects us all,” Menta said.
Hotels set a base for spending in a tourism area. Travelers will build their budgets on what they’re paying for lodging and during the pandemic summer and winter, lodging prices in the Keys rocketed to an all-time high amidst surging demand.
“When they’re paying this much (for lodging) it puts a tighter wallet on what they’re gonna spend in stores and in bars and kind of everywhere,” Menta said. “(The hotels are) setting the marker, corporate sets the rate, they don’t have a knowledge of what’s going on on the island and someone needs to say ‘hey man, it has an effect on us.’ ”
Menta’s assessment is that most of the larger resorts are owned by big investment companies, but the guest houses and boutique hotels are still owned by people who live in the Keys. He said the crowd that comes to vacation is predominantly not the ultra-wealthy, it’s working-class folks who had to save to come to the Keys. Some of the smaller lodging businesses have had success switching to a model of weekly or monthly rentals, Menta said, giving people the option to buy their own food and cook for themselves while staying in their rental.
Menta said Key West “is already over inflated, and has been for a long time because of lack of property” but the prices go up every year. The hotels are charging what they think they have demand for, but if everyone was inflating prices to the levels they were, “it would be unfathomable to take a vacation down here,” Menta said.
Mitchell said the days of having a lot of family-owned and operated lodging businesses are “long gone.”
“This is really nothing new, this isn’t a new phenomenon with real estate conglomerates. It’s not a trend,” she said.
Another impact that Mitchell has noticed, as well as a few other local leaders, is that hotels are not contributing as much to local nonprofits.
“Whereas in the past, hotels were willing to host an event, contribute to an event and by event I mean like a fundraiser,” she said. “Because again, the general manager or your executive committee lived and worked in the Keys, and had not only a financial interest but again, that emotional attachment. Once that’s removed, how do the local nonprofits raise money?”
Among the leaders who noted large hotel groups being less involved in the community is Key West Mayor Teri Johnston.
“I think you lose the connection with the community,” Johnston said. “For instance, I was on the board of directors for the youth softball league for several years and we used to go to the hotels and say ‘we need reduced rates’ to bring a tournament into town. And while a local hotel would have said ‘yeah’ because they’re invested in the community, these investment groups are not. I mean they’re all about maximum daily rate.”
Johnston said some years, 36 teams would sign up to come to Key West for a tournament, but by the time the coaches got done looking for area lodging, three or four teams would show up.
To the investment firms who do invest in those nonprofits and community organizations, Johnston said they “stand head and shoulders above everybody else, the community recognizes it.”
Johnston said there are fewer and fewer local owners, and she knows of one woman who had been active in political meetings, community theater and other groups who recently sold her roughly nine properties to a large firm.
DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE
But not everyone noticed the same trend. Samess said locally-owned businesses definitely “are more involved, give back more,” but he noted that corporately-owned properties in the Middle Keys do give back to the community. He cited Hawk’s Cay Resort, Isla Bella Beach Resort and the Marathon Courtyard by Marriott as examples.
Marj Roberts, who runs Keys Area Interdenominational Resources, which is run out of Marathon and primarily operates from Big Pine Key to Layton, said she gets no donations from the Key West area at all, but that several of the resorts outside Key West have been “extremely generous to KAIR.” Particularly Hawk’s Cay, which holds fundraisers and their managers give donations.
Roberts said sometimes those funds can result from a single personal connection between KAIR and someone in the hospitality industry.
There are exceptions in the Keys still, and business and lodging establishments that are old, family-owned operations. Popp’s Motel, for example, in Key Largo, has been owned by the Popp family since current owner Linda Popp’s grandparents opened it in the 1950s. They are now renting rooms on a monthly basis.
Mitchell cited two businesses, the Marriott Beachside Hotel in Key West, which she said is “a wildly successful property.”
“That is a point of light as far as maintaining the family-owned and operated resort,” she said.
She also mentioned the Bungalows in Key Largo, also family-owned and operated.
“So yeah, there is hope,” Mitchell said. “Both of these families have proven you can build a hotel, a business and be successful.”
In other instances, some wealthy people have moved down to the Keys, invested in business and made the islands their permanent home, including national celebrities. Former football coach Jimmy Johnson, for one, lives on Plantation Key and bought the Big Chill restaurant. Singer Jimmy Buffett has long been a member of the Key West community. Dawicki pointed out that country singer Toby Keith was among some investors who purchased a large building in the 200 block of Duval Street.
“I do know of a few people who I would say seem like they are new to town but have had a second home for years before investing in local business,” Dawicki said. “For instance, the owner of Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon and the owner of Rams Head Southernmost fit in that category, and they have both been buying multiple businesses. In the tourism, retail, hotel, bar and restaurants in Key West, I would say more are owned by a first generation local than someone who has been here for multiple generations.”