Travelers coming to and leaving from Key West International Airport were suffering delays for the second time in a week due to an outage of Federal Aviation Administration computer systems.
The Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAMS) suffered an outage early Wednesday morning, triggering a nation-wide ground stop. The system alerts flight crews to hazards along planned flight routes.
The FAA announced more than 4,000 delays and more than 700 cancellations. It was unclear if the outage was due to a hardware or software failure or a cybersecurity attack. Military and Medivac flights were not affected.
Flights into and out of KWIA started seeing delays early Wednesday, with American, United and Delta being the most impacted. Only one flight had been canceled due to the ground stop, an early American Airlines flight from its Charlotte hub.
All airlines at KWIA were impacted by Wednesday’s nationwide ground stop. Although departures began to return to normal, Allegiant, American, Delta, United and Silver Airways were showing delays at 10 a.m. American has cancelled two flights from Key West to Charlotte. For updated flight information, visit www.eyw.com.
Monroe County Director of Airports Richard Strickland was still gathering information on how the stop would affect travel into and out of the Southernmost City.
“This is unprecedented. The airspace we are talking about is enormous — nation-wide,” said Strickland.” “We aren’t seeing any significant delays yet, but they typically don’t show up in the system until two hours before departure.”
Strickland recommended that travelers contact their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information.
At 9 a.m., departures started trickling into the air at significant hubs such as Atlanta and Newark, New Jersey. Delta and American Airlines were continuing to release a small number of flights, while United announced it would monitor the situation before resuming service.
Wednesday’s ground stop is the second such large-scale order in a week.
Last week, flights coming to and departing from Florida were grounded after a computer and radar outage at Miami International Airport impacted the entire Southeast United States.
“All flights currently in the sky are safe to land,” Tweeted the FAA at around 8:15 EST. “Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight.”
The FAA said that the system was returning to service and expected departing flights to resume operations, but delays and cancellations could continue through Wednesday, the agency stated.