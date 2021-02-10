The United Kingdom-based biotech company Oxitec will soon announce the test locations and timetable for releasing its genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys.
The test involves releasing lab-reared Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, a species of mosquito commonly found in the Keys that can carry dengue fever, Zika and chikungunya.
There could be small specific release sites that will be spread throughout the Keys, Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom said. Not one small defined area of neighborhood may be able to accommodate the test, she said.
The project, which is being done in partnership with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, will be split into two projects, A and B. Project A will be one small box in one neighborhood. That project will allow Oxitec to test efficacy of a potential mosquito control product that citizens could buy at hardware store and use in their own backyard, Fensom said.
Project B would allow Oxitec to test technology that would allow the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, other mosquito control agencies and local governments to use it on a much-larger scale. Those test releases would encompass releasing mosquitoes from as many as six to nine boxes placed in an area, Fensom said.
Once a site is or sites are chosen, Oxitec plans to release millions of genetically modified mosquitoes from about 130 boxes that will be placed in a test area for roughly 28 weeks, according to Oxitec.
The company has started outreach and has been knocking on doors in Marathon, near its Keys lab, to gauge community support for the project. Company representatives plan to knock on doors and meet with residents in other Keys communities and attend various community events to talk with the public about the project, Fensom said.
Oxitec representatives recently presented in person to Key Colony Beach City Council and virtually to the Islamorada Village Council. They have also spoke with every Monroe County Commissioner one on one, Fensom said.
Late last month, the company put an advertisement on a billboard in the Upper Keys, which ironically just weeks before hosted an advertisement against the test releases. That sign was put up by the Keys Environmental Coalition, which has been a vocal opponent of the project. The coalition claims there has not been enough independent review of Oxitec data and has raised concerns about the non-medical use of the antibiotic tetracycline, a key ingredient in the technology.
Oxitec’s new billboard seemed to be effective, as it received a “huge spike in traffic” to its Keys test website, http://www.keysmosquitoproject.com, the weekend the billboard was put in place, Fensom said.
“We have more requests for people wanting to host boxes than we do boxes,” Fensom said. “We need people to host traps.”
The company has also held 10 webinars in the past several months to educate the public on the project.
Oxitec announced Monday its 11th webinar, “Roundtable Discussion: Controlling Aedes aegypti, the Vector of Dengue, Zika, Heartworm and Other Diseases,” will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23. This format is different from past webinars; Oxitec will have a short presentation and open exchange for the first half-hour with medical and veterinary doctors, members of the public health community, academics and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and Oxitec experts.
The second half of the 60-minute webinar includes questions and answers with attendees. People can register and find information online at http://www.keysmosquitoproject.com.
An outbreak of dengue fever in 2020 in the Upper Keys, with 67 confirmed cases, has brought renewed awareness about tropical diseases and more urgency to the pilot project.
In August, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board voted 4-1 to proceed with Oxitec’s proposal, with member Brandon Pinder casting the lone vote against the test.
The project gained traction after an outbreak of dengue fever in 2009 and 2010 in Key West. A non-binding referendum held in Monroe County in 2016 resulted in 58% of the voters agreeing to a GMO mosquito release.
The Oxitec mosquitoes are reared to have a self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, which stops female insects from reaching adulthood, according to Oxitec.
Tetracycline keeps the mechanism from starting in females, which are given small doses of the antibiotic when they are larvae to keep them alive to produce eggs.
The male mosquitoes, which do not bite, are not affected by the self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, and so males that are released into the wild never encounter tetracycline, according to Oxitec.
Last year, the company redesigned its technology and developed an updated version of the mosquito. The second generation allows for greater efficiencies in rearing and better suppression, according to Oxitec.