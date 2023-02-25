The private bio-tech company Oxitec will continue conducting field releases of genetically modified mosquitoes for a third consecutive rainy season in the Florida Keys this spring and summer, with the ultimate goal of submitting an application to the federal government to allow it to eventually sell its mosquito eradication technology and/or services on the open market.

For the past two years, Oxitec and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District have partnered on a field tests of lab-reared Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are found in the Keys and known to carry tropical diseases such as dengue fever and Zika, as part of a pilot project to see if they would be a cost-effective reliable way to eradicate or at least lower populations of wild mosquitoes in the Keys.

