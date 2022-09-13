Oxitec and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District will begin the third and latest phase of their joint genetically modified mosquito pilot project on or after Sept. 16, according to the district.
“Project E” will see the mark, release and recapture of Oxitec’s male mosquitoes, and the project will assess biological performance parameters of released Oxitec male mosquitoes, such as lifespan and dispersal, according to Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom.
Following the initiation of the neighborhood-scale Project B in May, Project D launched in June with the placement of Oxitec’s just-add-water mosquito boxes on the individual properties of volunteer residents in three release areas: Vaca Key, Fat Deer Key and Grassy Key, with untreated comparison sites monitored on Vaca Key, Key Colony Beach, Duck Key and Conch Key, according to Fensom.
Project E comprises three staged releases of up to 20,000 Oxitec male, non-biting, mosquitoes, which will take place over several weeks from a central point on Ramrod Key. The mosquitoes will be marked prior to release, and then recaptured in mosquito traps on Ramrod Key, Fensom said.
Monitoring will continue after the final release. Last season, Oxitec released mosquitoes until in the middle of November and continued monitoring traps until roughly five to 10 weeks after the last release, according to Rajeev Vaidyanathan, director of U.S. projects for Oxitec.
Oxitec did receive approval to extend the pilot program from last season to this, but the company has not yet made a decision about requesting permission to extend the program into next rainy season next year, Vaidyanathan said.
“We have received very positive support from the commissioners and the FKMCD, and they would like us to continue another season,” Vaidyanathan said. “It’s on the table.”
Oxitec’s self-limiting technology means that any female offspring from encounters between Oxitec’s male mosquitoes and invasive female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes cannot survive, according to Oxitec.
The maximum number of Oxitec mosquitoes released across all three projects this year is estimated to be 7 million. Oxitec mosquitoes are proven to control the disease transmitting Aedes aegypti mosquito, which has invaded the Florida Keys. Oxitec’s targeted biological pest control technology is safe, sustainable, and harmless to the local ecosystem, including beneficial insects like bees and butterflies, company representatives said.
FKMCD and Oxitec shared a report on this year’s projects at their public educational webinar, held on Aug. 30. This was the 20th in the series, with all past webinars available to view at http://www.keysmosquitoproject.com/resources.
Oxitec will host another public educational webinar at 5 p.m. Sept. 27 on the topic “Preventing Mosquito-Borne Disease,” featuring Monroe County Department of Health Administrator Bob Eadie.
The lab-reared Oxitec mosquitoes have a self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, which stops female insects from reaching adulthood, according to Oxitec. Tetracycline delays the mechanism from starting in females, which are given small doses of the antibiotic in the lab when they are larvae to keep them alive to produce eggs.
The male mosquitoes, which do not bite, are not affected by the self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, and so males released into the wild never encounter tetracycline, according to Oxitec.
In the past two years, the company redesigned its technology and developed an updated version of the genetically modified mosquito. The second generation allows for greater efficiencies in rearing and better suppression, according to Oxitec.