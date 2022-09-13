Oxitec and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District will begin the third and latest phase of their joint genetically modified mosquito pilot project on or after Sept. 16, according to the district.

“Project E” will see the mark, release and recapture of Oxitec’s male mosquitoes, and the project will assess biological performance parameters of released Oxitec male mosquitoes, such as lifespan and dispersal, according to Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom.

