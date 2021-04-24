After roughly 10 years of debate and permitting, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and Oxitec announced Friday that the release of genetically modified mosquitoes will begin as early as next week.
Project managers anticipate that, during the last week of April and first week of May, release boxes, non-release boxes and netted quality control boxes will be placed in six locations: two on Cudjoe Key, one on Ramrod Key and three on Vaca Key in Marathon, according to Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom.
Locations were selected based on confirmed presence of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, sufficient space to place a network of mosquito traps around the release sites and sufficient distance from sewage treatment plants, as specified by the Environmental Protection Agency permit, Nathan Rose, head of regulatory affairs for Oxitec, told The Key West Citizen on Friday.
Throughout all release locations, fewer than 12,000 mosquitoes are expected to emerge each week for approximately 12 weeks. Untreated comparison sites will be monitored with mosquito traps on Key Colony Beach, Little Torch Key and Summerland Key, Fensom said.
The releases will test if Oxitec’s genetically modified, lab-reared mosquitoes are a viable source of mosquito control and suppression in the Florida Keys and elsewhere.
Oxitec and the local Mosquito Control District have been in discussion for about a decade on the proposal and the district’s board approved an agreement with the biotech company in August, after both state and federal regulators sign off on the test releases.
“An important part of FKMCD’s mission is to protect residents in the Florida Keys from the disease-transmitting mosquito, Aedes aegypti,” said Andrea Leal, executive director of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District. “As we are seeing development of resistance to some of our current control methods, we are in need of new tools to combat this mosquito. And given the unique ecosystem we live in, those tools need to be safe, environmentally friendly, and targeted. That is why we are collaborating with Oxitec on this project. With full approval from the U.S. EPA and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and with support from the US Centers for Disease Control and an independent advisory board, we are pleased to announce that this project will soon be underway.”
The pilot project has been met with resistance from the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition and several groups opposed to the use of genetically modified products.
“Oxitec has had a history of failure every place it has been,” Florida Keys Environmental Coalition Executive Director Barry Wray said of the company’s work in places like the Cayman Islands. “They have been able to obfuscate that failure. Our mosquito control district has questionable performance and questionable motivations.”
Oxitec is not charging the Mosquito Control District, a taxpayer-supported agency, for the use of the technology during the test and is assuming all costs.
An outbreak of mosquito-borne dengue fever in 2020 in the Upper Keys, with 67 confirmed cases, brought a new sense of urgency about tropical diseases and more urgency to the pilot project. Oxitec is targeting Aedes aegypti mosquitoes because they are the species known to carry dengue fever and other diseases such as Zika and chikungunya.
In August, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board voted 4-1 to proceed with Oxitec’s proposal, with member Brandon Pinder casting the lone vote against the test.
The proposed project first gained traction in the Florida Keys after an outbreak of dengue fever in 2009 and 2010 in Key West.
A non-binding referendum held in Monroe County in 2016 resulted in 58% of the voters agreeing to a GM mosquito release proposed by Oxitec.
The lab-reared Oxitec mosquitoes have a self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, which stops female insects from reaching adulthood, according to Oxitec. Tetracycline delays the mechanism from starting in females, which are given small doses of the antibiotic in the lab when they are larvae to keep them alive to produce eggs.
The male mosquitoes, which do not bite, are not affected by the self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, and so males released into the wild never encounter tetracycline, according to Oxitec.
In the past two years, the company redesigned its technology and developed an updated version of the GM mosquito. The second generation allows for greater efficiencies in rearing and better suppression, according to Oxitec.