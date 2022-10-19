A judge has sentenced two Key West men who swindled millions of dollars from Florida Keys investors in a financial scheme to several years in prison each.
Luis Leon and Richard Renner operated the Key West-based Strategic Holdings Group LTD in Key West and stood accused of defrauding some $6.7 million from a group of about 20 investors who claimed they were not being paid earnings or returned their principal investment upon request.
In August, the men pleaded no contest to felony charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and engage in an organized scheme to defraud. Circuit Court Judge Mark Jones, on Friday, Oct. 7, sentenced Leon to nine years in prison, followed by 20 years of probation. Leon had been in county jail awaiting trial since the pair were arrested in January 2019 and will be credited for that time served.
Jones also sentenced Renner to 7.5 years in prison, followed by 20 years of probation. Renner bonded out of jail within a year of being arrested.
Roughly 10 victims testified for about eight hours on Friday, detailing how the crimes impacted their lives and their financial well-being. Other victims wrote letters to the judge, detailing the impact of the crimes.
Between 2001 and 2017, the men operated Strategic Holdings Group LTD, a purported investment fund company that specialized in investments dealing with natural gas and other alternative forms of energy.
The state Office of Financial Regulation began investigating the company after investors sued when they could not recover their initial investments and profits made on the investments. The Office of Financial Regulation claim Leon and Renner bilked more than 20 local investors out of nearly $7 million.
Investors allege that Leon and Renner represented themselves as sophisticated and experienced money managers who claimed they could provide access to exclusive investments in financial instruments, such as energy-related limited partnerships, real estate, tax liens, private equity, precious metals and other “alternative assets, according to lawsuits the former customers filed.
However, the investigation revealed that investor funds were not used exclusively for the purchase of financial instruments and alternative assets, according to the Office of Financial Regulation.
Instead, Leon and Renner diverted investor funds to personal accounts where they were used to pay their own expenses, including payments on mortgages and personal credit cards, or taken in the form of cash withdrawals for personal use, according to the Office of Financial Regulation.