A judge has sentenced two Key West men who swindled millions of dollars from Florida Keys investors in a financial scheme to several years in prison each.

Luis Leon and Richard Renner operated the Key West-based Strategic Holdings Group LTD in Key West and stood accused of defrauding some $6.7 million from a group of about 20 investors who claimed they were not being paid earnings or returned their principal investment upon request.

