Key West has long been known for its kinetic energy, but on Saturday, April 22, it will become quite literal when human-powered art sculptures and art bikes take over the island during the annual Papio Kinetic Sculpture & Art Bike Parade.
The family-friendly cavalcade of art-inspired, mobile sculptures and art bikes will launch at noon from the Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House, 281 Front St., traveling the full length of Duval Street to the Southernmost Pocket Park, where a block party awards ceremony celebration will take place from 1 to 3 p.m.
The parade celebrates creativity and innovation while honoring Stanley Papio, a Florida Keys’ pioneering folk artist whose recycled metal sculptures teem with a clever sense of satire, tenacity, and innovation — key ingredients in kinetic parades across the country.
The first Kinetic Sculpture Race rolled down the road in 1969 in Ferndale, California, and later grew to include national cutting-edge race events in Humboldt, California, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore, Maryland
Since then, many communities have joined the kinetic craze, offering their own variation of these parades of floats with moving parts. Teams build human-powered vehicles that must complete a course that goes over land and various other obstacles (both intended and otherwise). Teams are scored on how fast they complete the course, how well/interesting their craft is put together, the “funness” of their theme/costumes, and numerous other qualities as judged by various individuals who have been deemed experts in their kinetics-related field of study.
Creators spend months designing and building their sculptures, then must complete a course over terrain that varies from muddy roads to swift-flowing rivers.
The Key West Art & Historical Society, steward to the island’s cultural heritage, took the region’s laid-back attitude and rebel ingenuity into account when kicking off its own parade in May 2016, eliminating the “race” component from the mix but adding the element of “art bikes” for the town known for its pedaling revelers.
Inspired by and named for the late Keys artist Stanley Papio, a humorous metal-artist who explored the value of recycled materials long before it was hip to be rusty, the parade presents human-powered mobile sculptures that start off at the Custom House museum and travel the length of Key West’s most famous street to the southernmost end of it.
While none of Papio’s sculptures were intended to move, the parade reflects his rebel approach to art and life.
Artists, builders and assemblers will put their creativity and engineering genius to play in the creation of kinetic sculpture floats and art bikes. Small and simple or elegantly engineered, teams of any number and age are welcome to enter this pedaled or pushed sculpture parade.