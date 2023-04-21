Key West has long been known for its kinetic energy, but on Saturday, April 22, it will become quite literal when human-powered art sculptures and art bikes take over the island during the annual Papio Kinetic Sculpture & Art Bike Parade.

Papio Parade logo

The family-friendly cavalcade of art-inspired, mobile sculptures and art bikes will launch at noon from the Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House, 281 Front St., traveling the full length of Duval Street to the Southernmost Pocket Park, where a block party awards ceremony celebration will take place from 1 to 3 p.m.