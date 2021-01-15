A new frozen drink cart at the corner of the Duval Street pocket park next to the Southernmost House Hotel has drawn some attention from city code officials, as well as complaints from a few residents.
Social media posts against the drink cart incorrectly said it was placed inside the public park, which is owned by the city. They took the opportunity to rail against the park patron, Michael Halpern, co-owner of the Southernmost House Hotel, for what they said was a sweetheart deal in 2018, when Halpern offered to pay to build the park at the end of what was then a dead-end street in return for permission to put a food truck on his property and 118 seats in the park for customers and the public.
But City Attorney Shawn Smith said the drink cart, which offers five flavors of frozen drinks, is legally on hotel property. It is taking over a former attractions ticket booth that Halpern had rented out. When the tenant backed out of the lease due to COVID-19, Halpern put his own business in the space.
“It seems to have a lot of people minding my business and what I should or should not put on my property,” Halpern said, referring to the complaints as “a furor.”
That being said, there have been a few problems with the drink cart. First, the electrical contractor installing the five-spigot frozen drink cart did not get the required construction permit for the five electrical outlets. Halpern received a citation on Dec. 14 for violating four city building code regulations as a result, according to Key West Code Compliance Director Jim Young. The penalty? A doubling of the required electric permit fee, which in this case will go from $100 to $200. As of Wednesday, Halpern’s contractor had not filed for the after-the-fact permit.
Halpern said he is working to clear up the electrical permit violation. But he is also in talks with the city’s Building Department over the drink cart and whether he needs to take out a building permit for it, which would involve additional permit fees. Halpern said it is a cabinet on wheels; the Building Department said it is a formal structure. Terrance Justice, Key West Chief Building Officer, did not respond to calls for comment.
Halpern pointed out the drink cart part of the stand, which also includes a serving counter, is on wheels and so, technically, is not a fixed structure. However, he does not move the cart inside at night because it is so heavy, not to mention plugged in — perhaps lending strength to the Building Department’s claim it is a structure.
“They [Building Department officials] were unable to find another cabinet with wheels, a single one in 40 or 50 years, with a building permit,” Halpern argued, pointing out that there are multiple ticket booths around town on wheels that do not relocate when closed at night.
Then there is the issue of vehicles using the park as a temporary parking lot, which Halpern has no control over or responsibility for, except when they may be contractors working on hotel projects. A flush of construction vehicles regularly used the park as their private parking area, leading the city’s Parking Department to crack down on violators last February. For about three weeks at that time, according to city Parking Director John Wilkins, officers repeatedly drove by the park, issuing a total of eight tickets.
“After that enforcement effort, that particular problem has been cleared up,” Wilkins said, adding, “From our perspective, it has calmed down quite a bit.”
Now, it looks like scooters and mopeds illegally park there, although when a reporter visited the park on Wednesday, two different construction vans, including one from local locksmith 123 Lock and Key, parked in the park for an extended time. Nine parking tickets were issued in December, Wilkins said, mostly to moped drivers.
Others may be wondering what ever happened to the 118 seats Halpern and his partner in the park development, Southernmost Beach Café, were allowed under the lease agreement to install in the park?
Under the lease, Halpern paid to install drainage at the ocean’s end of the park, where seaweed had routinely accumulated, helping flood the area. The flooding problem has been solved, he said. But he couldn’t stop Mother Nature from continuing to send waves crashing over the seawall.
“The water comes over the seawall, which the city owns, and drenches my seating area,” Halpern ruefully observed on Wednesday. “I’m authorized to put 118 seats in the park. I haven’t put any.”