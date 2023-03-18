The National Park Service is seeking the public’s input on an environmental assessment for a series of important repairs to one of the largest brick structures in the western hemisphere, Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas.

The National Park Service announced earlier this month the release of the environmental assessment for repairs to the brick, Civil War-era fort, which includes repairs to counterscarp and dredging of the moat at Dry Tortugas National Park, according to Allyson Gant, spokeswoman for the Dry Tortugas and the Everglades national parks.

tohara@keysnews.com