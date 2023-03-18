The National Park Service is seeking the public’s input on an environmental assessment for a series of important repairs to one of the largest brick structures in the western hemisphere, Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas.
The National Park Service announced earlier this month the release of the environmental assessment for repairs to the brick, Civil War-era fort, which includes repairs to counterscarp and dredging of the moat at Dry Tortugas National Park, according to Allyson Gant, spokeswoman for the Dry Tortugas and the Everglades national parks.
The counterscarp is the moat wall surrounding Fort Jefferson. The environmental assessment is available for review and comment through April 10 on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/drto.
The purpose of the project is to repair the sections of the Fort Jefferson counterscarp damaged by hurricanes Irma in 2017 and Ian in 2022 and remove sand deposits that accumulated from these hurricanes within the moat and around the finger piers. The proposed repairs and dredging are supported by construction funds allocated for national park units impacted by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
Hurricane Ian was a Category 3 storm when the eye passed over the Dry Tortugas at 10 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022, packing sustained winds of 120 mph, according to Jon Rizzo, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Key West.
Hurricane Ian severely damaged docks in front of the fort. There was some damage to the moat wall and minor damage to the top two tiers of the old brick fort. There also were many downed trees inside the fort in the parade grounds, Dry Tortugas Park Manager Glenn Simpson said after Ian.
Fort Jefferson was still in need of repairs from Hurricane Irma in 2017 when it was battered again by Hurricane Ian last September. The moat wall runs along the entire backside of the historic Civil War-era fort, but was severely damaged in Hurricane Irma in to a point where people can no longer traverse the entire mote wall.
The environmental assessment for the repairs to the fort evaluates a no-action alternative and one action alternative, describes the environment that would be affected by the alternatives and assesses the environmental consequences of implementing the alternatives. Under the no-action alternative, the National Park Service would maintain the existing conditions at Fort Jefferson, according to Gant.
Under the preferred alternative, impacts from the hurricanes would be addressed by identifying, removing and relocating endangered corals and other significant benthic organisms prior to the commencement of repairs, repairing, strengthening and protecting the compromised sections of the Fort Jefferson counterscarp, removing sand and silt material at two locations in the moat surrounding the fort and the finger slips at the Garden Key waterfront, and placing the sand and silt material in appropriate locations within and adjacent to the fort, according to the National Park Service.
Counterscarp repair would consist of rebuilding approximately 60 feet of the western face of the counterscarp that is currently collapsed and replacement of approximately 46 feet of missing cement walkway along the northwest face of the counterscarp, according to Gant. In addition, accumulated sand and silt material within two areas of the moat from the 2017 hurricane season would be removed by dredging.
In addition to dredging in the moat, the finger pier slips at the Garden Key waterfront would be dredged to restore water depth for park and recreational vessels, Gant said.
The project itself is expected to take about 10 months, including mobilization, Gant said. The coral relocation and prepping of the site would likely occur before the 10-month implementation period.
Fort Jefferson is one of the largest brick structures in the western hemisphere.
After the War of 1812, a group of forts from Maine to Texas provided defense for the United States of America. Fort Jefferson was built to protect the southern coastline of the United States and the lifeline of commerce to and from the Mississippi River. Fort Jefferson was planned to be the greatest of these.
Fort Jefferson itself is a six-sided building constructed of 16 million handmade red bricks. In 1825, a lighthouse was built on Garden Key to provide warning to sailors about the dangers of reefs and shoals surrounding the Dry Tortugas.
In 1908, the area was designated as a bird reserve and transferred to the Department of Agriculture. On Jan. 4, 1935, it was designated by President Franklin Roosevelt as Fort Jefferson National Monument, the first marine area to be so promoted. On Oct. 26, 1992, the monument was upgraded to national park status in a bill signed by President George W. Bush.
The fort once housed one of the most famous prisoners in U.S. history: Dr. Samuel Mudd was imprisoned at the fort for his involvement in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.
The public may comment on the repairs to the Fort Jefferson counterscarp and dredging environmental assessment during the review period, which ends April 10. The preferred method of providing comments is through the project website by clicking on the project title and then the “Open for Comment” tab.
Comments may also be submitted in writing to Dry Tortugas National Park, Attn: Superintendent, Fort Jefferson Counterscarp EA, 40001 State Road 9336 Homestead, FL 33034. Mailed comments should be postmarked no later than April 10.
For information about Dry Tortugas National Park, visit http://www.nps.gov/drto on the internet.