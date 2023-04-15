The attorney for alleged parking lot shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer filed two more motions requesting additional evidence relating to the case this week.
South Florida defense attorney Chris Mancini filed two motions Wednesday, April 12, seeking to obtain hair follicles for analysis from witnesses Blake Arencibia, Carson Hughes and Logan Manuel Pellicier.
Mancini also made a request to compel the state to produce any other relevant evidence that may be crucial in the upcoming Arthur Hearing on April 26 to determine if Brewer should be eligible to be granted bond.
In a statement of facts, Mancini wrote “On the Conch Town Bar rear parking lot video at approximately 01:05:36, Carson Hughes is seen running across the parking lot and is then seen physically fighting with the armed defendant at 01:05:41 which struggle results in the defendant and Carson Hughes falling to the surface of the parking lot. Carson Hughes then disengages from the struggle with the defendant at 01:05:55 and leaves the still armed defendant standing nearby.”
However, video clearly depicts the shooting occurring at approximately 12:05, with police arriving at the scene shortly after. No video provided by prosecutors depict any such occurrence, which Hughes’ family attorney, Stuart Grossman, said based on the discovery he has seen, there is no evidence to support the claim.
“This is a complete fabrication,” said Grossman. “There is no video showing Carson Hughes attacking Mr. Brewer before or after he shot Garrett.”
Mancini has also requested the clothing worn by the witnesses for DNA analysis, but it was unclear at press time who was in possession of those clothes.
A second motion was filed asking that debit and credit card receipts from Conch Town Liquor and Lounge be preserved from the night of the alleged shooting, which could establish any other employees or patrons of the bar who may have been present on the night of the shooting.
Assistant State Attorney Katheline Cortes declined to comment other than that anything requested would be turned over as required.
Attorneys following the case who asked not to be identified said that the hair follicle motion may be an attempt to discredit the three witnesses. Hair follicle samples prove useful for finding different kinds of drugs in the donor’s system.
However, they questioned the relevance if the samples weren’t taken immediately the morning of the incident.
Mancini’s statement of facts also suggested that the victim and witnesses could be seen on video passing something lit between them in the parking lot, although videos obtained by the State Attorney’s Office and the Keys Citizen don’t appear to support that claim, either.
An Arthur Hearing is also known as a bond reduction hearing in Florida. It is a court proceeding in which a defendant is held in custody before trial and can request their bond be reduced or released from custody.
The hearing aims to determine whether the defendant poses a flight risk or a danger to the community if released on bond. During the proceeding, the defendant’s attorney presents evidence and arguments supporting the defendant’s request for a reduced bond or release from custody. The prosecution may also present evidence and arguments against the defendant’s request.
The judge will consider various factors, such as the defendant’s ties to the community, criminal history and the seriousness of the charges in deciding whether to reduce the bond or release the defendant. If the judge grants the defendant’s request, they may be required to comply with specific conditions, such as wearing an electronic monitoring device or regularly reporting to a probation officer.
Prosecutors allege Brewer shot and killed 21-year-old Garrett Hughes in the back parking lot of Conch Town Liquor and Lounge in the early morning hours of Feb. 13. Brewer plead not guilty at his arraignment and had told investigators that he “feared for his life” and “stood his ground.”
Judge Wilson declined to rule on the motions Friday morning and has postponed the Arthur Hearing until the first two weeks in May, although a date has yet to be determined.