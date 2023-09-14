Attorneys for alleged parking lot shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer III, are expected to argue in favor of a gag order on all parties involved during a Friday, Sept. 15, hearing.

preston brewer

Brewer

Brewer is accused of shooting 21-year-old Garrett Hughes on the rear parking lot of the former Conch Town Liquor and Lounge following a day of drinking and watching the Superbowl last February.

