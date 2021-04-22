After being forced to hold last year’s Earth Day events remotely at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the Key Largo area state park citizen support organization will be able to gather this year to hold a poster contest, mangrove walk and announce upcoming improvements to the parks this Saturday, April 24.
Ann Helmers, president of the Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, said this Earth Day, which is Thursday, April 22, will be the first public outreach event her group has been able to hold since the pandemic began. Local students will be able to create a poster related to nature or the planet and enter it into the poster contest. This year’s winner will be selected by popular vote of everyone at the park on Earth Day.
Last year was much different. With the novel coronavirus pandemic shutting the Keys down and forcing all events to be canceled, Helmers and her staff voted on the winner of the contest and then she and a few other board members, one of whom is a retired New York Times photographer, drove around to give out the prizes and take pictures of the winners.
Along with the poster contest, attendees will be able to hear about a number of planned improvements the Friends group is helping to make to both Pennekamp and Dagny Johnson parks. Helmers said the playground at Pennekamp “has been there for quite a while.” They have partnered with a company called Game Time to install a new, ocean-themed playground.
Helmers is also planning to set up educational kiosks in the park with other organizations in the area. The group is also planning to install a boardwalk at Dagny Johnson park and a “coral cam” on the reef at Pennekamp.
“We’re going to be the first park that has an actual underwater camera stationed on the reefs,” Helmers said. “We’ll be able to show people the living reef every day.”
The camera at first will broadcast to the park’s visitor center, but eventually Helmers said the stream will be available online for anyone in the world to access. It will also have an ocean sensor that will track things like water temperature, salinity and pollution levels so citizen scientists and interested people can track data.
This will be the 51st Earth Day in the United States and Helmers said educating the community and area youths is a priority for her, especially since the two Key Largo state parks are such special places.
Helmers is a long-time Floridian and said one of her favorite memories is coming to Pennekamp to complete her scuba dive training in her college years. Since then, coral reefs in the Florida Keys and around the world have suffered at the hands of climate change and human ignorance.
“We’ve had the opportunity to see the reefs change over the years. That is part of the reason that this group is so important,” Helmers said.
But, she said, she and others in the Friends group have noticed that people in the Keys see nature a little differently since they live in such a unique natural environment. She has been impressed by how everyone in the area advocates for nature preservation and is aware of how beautiful and fragile the Keys are.
Also in celebration of Earth day, the Key West Wildlife Center is holding a raffle fundraiser featuring photographs donated by Bill Klipp, Mark Hedden and Alan Maltz.
Tickets are available at http://www. keywestwildlifecenter.org or at the center, 1801 White St., through noon on Thursday, April 22.
Tickets are $10 each or $20 for three, and the drawing will be held live on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.