John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, the first undersea park in the United States, has become a national treasure, eliciting images of the Christ of the Deep statue submerged in cerulean blue waters teeming with majestic fish.
Equally as beautiful, but often overlooked, is the history of the Key Largo park and how it was created 60 years ago and what it has evolved into today.
The park was largely conceived after Key Largo and its waters were carved out of the original plans for Everglades National Park due to opposition from Monroe County officials. Ten years after the national park was founded in 1947, a group of conservationists and Key Largo residents, led by former Miami Herald associate editor John Pennekamp Sr., renewed efforts to protect the reef.
On Dec. 10, 1960, the park was named after John D. Pennekamp Sr.
The park’s rich local history was celebrated last week with a special Zoom presentation.
In a pandemic-induced virtual world, park services specialist Elena Muratori, who has been at Pennekamp park for nearly 20 years and serves as the unofficial park historian, shared her chronological archive of the park’s past and Tom Pennekamp, grandson of John Pennekamp Sr., will offer anecdotal accounts of growing up at the park and personal remembrances of his visionary grandfather.
Tom Pennekamp serves on the Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park board, which is still in its infancy.
“We’ve made a lot of progress,” he said. “I enjoy doing it, so it doesn’t seem like a lot of work. It’s a unique place, it’s a jewel. Anywhere in the world that I have traveled, they recognize my name. It’s one of the best places to dive. It is that cliché, if you will. It’s world recognized.
“I’m happy that we finally have a Friends group. The park is a premier property in the state park system. It’s named for my paternal grandfather. I spent quite a bit of time with him as a kid. He passed away when I was 13 or 14 and I’m now 56. He was our babysitter. We called him ‘Pop.’ There was a lot of us. They’d load us into the car and drop us off at his house.”
Over the years, Tom Pennekamp has spent time at the park camping, diving, snorkeling and exploring.
“The park has blossomed over the years. The managers of the years have done great work. Paul Rice particularly has ratcheted it up. The equipment, the amenities. It’s wonderful to see the park evolve,” he said.
In a brief account, Tom Pennekamp said his “Pop,” as associate editor of the Miami Herald, wielded incredible political power with his endorsement. The elder Pennekamp was politically savvy, “larger than life,” but maintained he was just a newspaperman, according to his grandson.
“He’d sit in his La-Z Boy chair. He’d be reading the newspaper or whatever it was with his grease pencil in his hand. As he read them he would edit them,” he recalled. “He wasn’t a rich man. Pop won the money to fund the Everglades National Park in a poker game between the ‘Pork Chop Gang’ and won with four-of-a-kind against a full house. Rather than taking the money [for the park] out of their pockets, he was invited to Tallahassee.”
The Pork Chop Gang was a group of powerful North Florida Democrats who held a lock on the state Legislature for several decades. Pennekamp had been seeking $400,000 to purchase Everglades land to turn over to the federal government but bluffed for $2 million instead, as the story goes.
After the Everglades National Park was established, state leaders approached Pennekamp and asked him to get involved with the state park system. He grew the park system from 35 properties to more than 100 during his tenure.
“The park is a nice thing to be associated with, because no one can say a bad thing about it or my grandfather. Pop rubbed elbows with a lot of interesting folks,” Tom Pennekmp said.
The Crane family, the Shaw family, Marvin D. Adams, Joe Lance, Bernie Papy, the Upper Keys Kiwanis Club and other locals played a large role in getting Pennekamp park together, according to Muratori.
“It’s interesting. There was a great influence of John Sr. in that he made the contacts,” she said. “Herbert and Donna Shaw, who still have family here, sold the first strip of land that gave access from U.S. 1 to the park. We paid $12,000 for that strip of land. Our park manager now lives in the Shaw home.”
Pennekamp had encouraged them, as well as other neighbors, to sell their home for the park’s land base.
“Bradford Crane was the largest landowner in Monroe County. He had an offer on 70 acres and Pennekamp had asked him to hold off on the sale. Eventually, Crane gave his 70 acres to the park. Pennekamp then met with him in person to thank him, and Crane wound up giving him even more land,” Muratori said. “There are lots of little park-owned parcels throughout the Upper Keys.”
As John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park celebrates its 60th anniversary, the state park system also is celebrating its 85th anniversary.
For information, visit http://pennekampparkfriends.org/events or find the group on Facebook under its name.