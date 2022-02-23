The owners of the Peary Court apartments are moving plans through the city government to add 48 new units of housing to the property and alter some of the development’s landscape, sparking concerns from nearby homeowners that traffic could increase as a result.
The city’s Planning Board heard a report from city staff and the owner of the complex on Thursday, Feb. 17, and after discussion, unanimously voted to approve the plans to move forward, sending them to the Key West City Commission.
A staff report said the owner of the apartments, Jeff Cornfeld, is seeking to amend the development agreement and to gain approval for a major development plan to construct new units and modify some existing units. Under the current plan, 15 existing two-bedroom units will be converted into 30 one-bedroom structures and 33 new two-bedroom units will be built. The new units are described in the plans as “affordable workforce housing.”
The parcel is within an historic special medium residential zoning district, it is one full parcel of land spanning 24 acres and was used previously as an Army barracks dating to the 19th century. It was redeveloped in the 1990s by the U.S. Navy, which built 160 housing units. The Navy turned over the property to private ownership in 2012.
Cornfeld said the plan “builds on every square inch of available land at Peary Court.”
“It builds over the water retention ponds that run along Palm Avenue,” Cornfeld went on. “[The project modifies] the look and feel and fabric of the existing Peary Court community. It was built for a different purpose during a drastically different time.”
Cornfeld said the plan to redevelop Peary Court would configure the parcel in a more environmentally friendly manner. The new buildings would be spread out over the 24 acres, Cornfeld said, as opposed to cramming them into one space.
However, a few residents who live near Peary Court raised concerns about increased traffic and a fence that separates Angela Street from the apartment complex.
Jane Carper, of Angela Street, said she’s lived in the area for about 20 years.
“When I moved in there, that was a field, it was a park,” she said. “So I’ve lived there for over 20 years, and I’ve seen things being changed.”
Carper said a previous owner had proposed a different plan that included removing the fence along Angela Street, which could open up the street to Peary Court residents parking and driving along an already crowded road.
“I would like some sort of guarantee that the fence will stay where it is. Maybe we could make it an historic fence, it’s been there for over 25 years,” she said.
Board chairman Sam Holland responded that removal or alteration of the fence in question was not being considered by the current plan.
Suzanne Atkyns, of White Street, who has lived in the Keys since the 1970s, said adding more congestion to the area would fall mostly onto White Street.
“For the last two years with the COVID I’ve been spending time sitting on my porch. I am very aware of what’s going on, who’s parking, how the traffic is” Atkyns said. “The traffic will back up as far as I can see and people want to get out of Fleming and they can’t.”
Atkyns also claimed that drainage from Peary Court had caused flooding on White Street in recent years.
Holland commented that the project is in compliance with current zoning restrictions, and will not require a variance to go through, a rarity for a project of this size.
Donald Craig, a land-use director for Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling, which is involved with the project, said the drainage on the site is in compliance with zoning regulations and said Peary Court is not causing flooding onto White Street.
Craig added the traffic report that was conducted was “very extensive” and said it found no impact on adjacent streets.