The 3 p.m. Special Call Islamorada Village Council meeting April 11 was special indeed. A councilman got three other council members to go along with his interpretation of village code rather than follow the recommendations of the town’s planning director and his staff.
Councilman Mark Gregg’s interpretation of village code passed 4-1 with Councilwoman Elizabeth Jolin dissenting.
With Gregg’s interpretation, an applicant was not required to install a buffer yard and was to receive a refund of his application, which had asked for a reduction in the buffer requirement due to the lot size.
Jolin dissented on Pedro Greer’s buffer yard requirement on Carroll Street and also questioned the legal ability of council to “change code” at the meeting.
“I would defer to our Planning Department,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to interpret the code in a hot minute. Let’s do that in a process. I’d hate to set precedent — to change code because we interpret it this way.”
Village Attorney John Quick equivocated after Jolin asked him for guidance.
“Your planning department deserves deference,” he said. “I guess when there’s a perceived ambiguity in the code, [you can proceed this way].”
Dan Gulizio was selected as Islamorada’s director of Planning and Development Services following a rigorous interview and selection process about two-and-a-half years ago. Gulizio took responsibility of planning and development functions of the village on Dec. 1, 2021.
Gulizio earned a master of science degree in urban planning from Columbia University and a law degree from St. John’s University School of Law. Gulizio moved from New York to Islamorada “to bring his more than 25 years of experience in planning, development, land management and open-space preservation to benefit the Islamorada community,” said a village-issued press release.
Jolin urged her fellow council members to follow protocol and the code as written and interpreted by Gulizio. Both times, Gregg spoke after her, saying, in effect, that his own interpretation was correct.
It appears Gulizio is familiar with elected officials who disagree with planning staff according to comments he made during an October 2022 meeting of Islamorada’s Local Planning Agency. At that time, Gulizio said when looking at the problems facing Islamorada that policy and decision-making are often examined and scrutinized. However, he said he also looks a bigger set of problems, such as a regulatory process compromised by politics and personal interest.
During the April 11 Special Call Meeting, Gulizio provided statistics that Islamorada has lost 77% to 80% of its hammock, equivalent to 1,600 acres or 43 Founders Parks.
Then, former Islamorada building official, Don Horton, who is now a local contractor, contradicted the planner’s numbers with his own opinion that Islamorada has done a fine job of keeping the ecosystem and development in balance, adding that he supported Gregg’s interpretation of the code.
Gulizio provided numerical facts to present opportunities to improve land use code including better use of scarified lots, revegetation of sender sites, deleting certain density and intensity transfers, deleting certain zoning uses that are confusing and updating minimum lot area standards particularly in the area of single family homes.
He said Islamorada is required to have a diversity of housing types, but in recent years, many properties have upsized to be unaffordable for most buyers in today’s real estate market.
He issued a similar caution last year, saying that for each 1,500-square-foot house in the village, there will be increasing pressure to take them off the market and transfer their development rights to a different lot to build “McMansions.”
Whether the council’s new buffer yard precedent will make such expansion easier remains to be seen.