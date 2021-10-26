A steel company’s plans to build a “micro” steel mill on 123 acres of former Homestead Air Reserve Base land given to Miami-Dade County and purchased in 2019 continue to move ahead.
The company has recently filed a pre-application checklist with the Miami-Dade County Environmental Resources Management Department after receiving a third extension of time to complete due diligence and prove it has the funds to bring the project to fruition.
Miami-Dade Steel LLC, or Esteel, has until May 1, 2022, to show it has obtained no less than $224 million to develop and build its micro mill and until May 22, 2022, to finish due diligence and make a $840,705 refundable deposit.
Esteel’s executive team is Gustavo Lopez, Bob Foresman, Robert Soper, Mario Longhi, Brett Tolman, Mark Jolly, Francisco Matallan, Juanita Lopez, Leroy Jones, Robert Renfrow and Julio Gimenez, the son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a former Miami-Dade mayor who now represents the Florida Keys and portions of Miami as a Republican congressman.
The site is zoned as industrial and lies within Miami-Dade’s Heavy Manufacturing District. The applicant’s site plans show three buildings: a main industrial building of 462,324 square feet; a single story office building and locker room of 16,994 square feet; and a main entrance and guardhouse building of 10,716 square feet — for a combined building total of 489,716 square feet.
The site plans show two main parking areas with 294 spaces and utility areas with concrete pads, enclosed with fencing but no roof to house equipment needed to support steel production.
The proposed buildings would be located on the northwest side of the Homestead Air Reserve Base close to the Urban Development Boundary.
Over the last decade, South Dade has had significant housing development and a booming population. Industrial growth has been concentrated around the military base with an existing FedEx distribution center, an Amazon fulfillment center that is being built now and a proposed 793-acre South Dade Technology and Logistics District currently being reviewed by the state.
Esteel mill proposes to have a 500,000-ton annual production capacity of products to be sold to the target markets of South Florida and the Caribbean Basin. Its product mix would include rebar, wire coils and merchant bars, which are commonly used in floor and roof joists, walkways and railings.
The company proposes to employ clean technology to recycle scrap metal into finished steel products.
The estimated total water demand for the proposed project would be 19,403 gallons per day.
“Miami Steel will offer paid job-training programs for residents of top economically challenged zip codes in Miami-Dade County as well as for U.S. military veterans and the formerly incarcerated,” its website says.
The project has already won approval for zoning changes from the Miami-Dade County Commission.
The Miami-Dade County Commission has also awarded Esteel proceeds from its Targeted Jobs Incentive Fund, a $4,892,000 subsidy to be received incrementally through 2031-32 to create 180 full-time jobs.
Esteel is also participating in the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which allows foreign investors to obtain permanent residence in the United States through a passive investment of $550,000 (or $500,000 excluding legal and immigration fees) in a commercial enterprise that will directly create at least 10 full-time U.S. worker jobs per investor, according to the company’s website.